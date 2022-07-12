‘Bro just made someone a multi millionaire’: Customer claims they tipped big during DoorDash glitch

Last week, an alleged temporary glitch in DoorDash’s payment processor reportedly allowed customers to order items without being charged.

As news of the alleged glitch spread through Instagram and TikTok, many users went viral after sharing their successful attempts to get alcohol and food without being charged. Now, another video allegedly taken during the glitch has gone viral. This one claims to pass the benefits onto the driver rather than the customer.

In the now-viral video posted by user @licasbo_yo, the TikToker shows an order ready to be placed with a tip of over $21 million, saying, “It ain’t my fucking money.” In the comments section, @licasbo_yo instead claims that they were joking but actually tipped around $2,000. As the glitch was still in effect, the user was presumably not charged.

“Gotta help my folks ong,” @licasbo_yo captioned the clip.

The video currently has over 413,000 views.

While many were reportedly fearful DoorDash would charge them for orders after the glitch was resolved, the Daily Dot could not confirm any cases of this actually happening. However, DoorDash can reportedly charge customers for these orders at a later time, according to TODAY.

In the comments section under @licasbo_yo’s video, users referenced this idea, saying the TikToker would likely be spending the rest of their life working off their DoorDash debt.

“That charge backs gonna HURT,” one user wrote.

“Bro go have to join squid games,” a second quipped.

“Bro gon have to work 5 jobs every day for the rest of his life now,” a third claimed.

Others were appreciative of the TikToker’s efforts.

“Bro just lost 2k but big W for the dasher,” a commenter stated.

“I was thinking this soon as I heard ab it,” a user said. “I’m like y’all ain’t tipppp???”

That said, many believed the video to be fake.

“Cap,” a commenter alleged. “prove it.”

@licasbo_yo wasn’t the only TikToker who claimed they tipped big. Another TikToker under a different video said they tipped $10,000, similarly saying, “It ain’t my money.”

“I tipped 500 shawty didn’t even get all my items,” another said under the same post.

The Daily Dot reached out to @licasbo_yo via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via email.

