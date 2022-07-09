‘DoorDash out for blood’: DoorDash users fear the company is back charging for free orders during glitch

On Thursday, a temporary glitch allowed DoorDash customers to place orders without being charged. Now, those customers are worried that they will actually have to pay for what they ordered.

According to Mashable, “the glitch was caused by a payment processing issue that allowed users to check out without an authorized form of payment.” This meant users could order large quantities of food, alcohol, and other items without being charged.

The glitch quickly went viral on both TikTok and Twitter, where users posted their free hauls to viral success.

Aww nah, y’all going to jail. DoorDash not having this 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kFsfKHmluG — j (@ItsJB23_) July 8, 2022

But some users were skeptical of the glitch, saying that DoorDash would eventually attempt to get the spent money from users.

careful now ppl doordash out for blood pic.twitter.com/tFZMrmlnyG — caillou. (@hoodrichxbarbie) July 8, 2022

Y’all happy af with that DoorDash shit until they charge y’all cards later🤣 — Carlithia Stinnie (@CarlithiaStinn1) July 8, 2022

As of right now, there does not appear to be any evidence that this is actually happening. Most viral posts are simply speculating that it might happen. Others have claimed that they are reading cases where people have been charged for their orders, but Daily Dot could not confirm any such cases.

Furthermore, some claims that DoorDash has already charged people for their orders have been proven false. For example, a Facebook user claimed that their bank balance was over three thousand dollars in the red after the glitch, as documented by TikTok user @lorrainekamesha.

However, if one actually visits the Facebook page in question, the user later wrote that the image was not actually related to the DoorDash glitch.

Another user warned against taking advantage of the DoorDash glitch, showing a bank account with an available balance of negative $3,000.

DONT DO THE DOORDASH GLITCH pic.twitter.com/188e9uIV73 — Jefery Werkins (@JxffreyP) July 8, 2022

Reading the text on the screenshot reveals that there is a “weekly auto-transfer” on the account that is set to initiate in May. As the glitch just happened, it is likely that this is an old screenshot reused to make a joke about the situation.

All this said, DoorDash is well within its rights to claim money from customers who ordered during this period—it’s just not clear if they plan on doing that in the near future.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, DoorDash said the company is instead working on “canceling fraudulent orders,” and they are now “in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received.”

