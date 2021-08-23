How to watch the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The Paralympics have occurred since 1960, and world-wide pandemic or not, the show must go on. Athletes from around the world with physical disabilities will compete in more than 530 events across 22 different sports.

Yes, it’s technically 2021, but there’s something so satisfying about an even-numbered year. Besides, all the merchandise is already printed. Wonky title aside, this year will be the Paralympics biggest competition yet. Team events including shooting, swimming, and wheelchair basketball will prove that even physical limits can’t stop and won’t stop Olympic dreams.

The Paralympics have occurred since 1960, and world-wide pandemic or not, the show must go on. Athletes from around the world with physical disabilities will compete in more than 530 events across 22 different sports. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2020 Paralympics.

Where to watch Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The Paralympics will air on a few of the NBC family of channels, including NBCSN and Olympic Channel. The opening ceremonies will begin Friday, August 24 at 7 am on NBCSN. However, NBC will rebroadcast the event at 7:30 pm for those who don’t want to wake up early.

Airtime : Opening ceremonies air Tuesday, August 24 at 7am EST, on the NBCSN, NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com. Festivities will air through September 5. For full event schedule, consult the NBC Paralympics schedule.

: Opening ceremonies air Tuesday, August 24 at 7am EST, on the NBCSN, NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com. Festivities will air through September 5. For full event schedule, consult the NBC Paralympics schedule. Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Genre: Sports

The easiest way to watch the Paralympics is by subscribing to Sling TV. It offers two basic cable packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each of which costs $35 per month. There’s also the third option of getting Sling Orange + Blue for just $50 per month. You’ll get more Sling TV channels by choosing Sling Blue, with its 40 channels including sports favorites like FS1 and NBCSN and cable mainstays like Food Network and Discovery Channel. But Sling Orange brings must-haves Disney Channel and ESPN as part of its package. To gain access to NBCSN and its family of channels, we recommend Sling Blue.

Other ways to stream Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

