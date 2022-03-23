‘Some of you don’t understand the amount of syrup you be adding. It is nasty’: Starbucks worker puts customers who add a lot of syrup on blast in viral TikTok

Starbucks customers can be very particular about their drinks, as witnessed by the many TikToks from both customers and employees. But one gripe keeps coming up: Too much syrup.

Just last week, the Daily Dot covered one customer who allegedly ordered 40 pumps of syrup in his drink. This week, Starbucks barista @yoselin972 called out those who “don’t understand” quite how much syrup they’re asking for in their drinks, cutting to a photo of an iced coffee that calls for 21 pumps of caramel syrup and eight pumps of classic syrup.

This was in response to a question about who orders the Trenta size, which is 31 ounces and only for iced drinks. The TikTok has more than 165,000 views.

In the comments, a former Starbucks worker says a regular would ask for 48 pumps of classic syrup in a Venti coffee every day. A January TikTok showed employees dumping containers of pumpkin spice syrup, a cold end to pumpkin spice latte season.

We reached out to yoselin972 for comment.

