starbucks cup with syrup (l) starbucks logo (m) woman looking condescending (r)

@yoselin972/Tiktok

‘Some of you don’t understand the amount of syrup you be adding. It is nasty’: Starbucks worker puts customers who add a lot of syrup on blast in viral TikTok

'Y'all don't want any coffee with that syrup?'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Mar 23, 2022

Starbucks customers can be very particular about their drinks, as witnessed by the many TikToks from both customers and employees. But one gripe keeps coming up: Too much syrup.

Just last week, the Daily Dot covered one customer who allegedly ordered 40 pumps of syrup in his drink. This week, Starbucks barista @yoselin972 called out those who “don’t understand” quite how much syrup they’re asking for in their drinks, cutting to a photo of an iced coffee that calls for 21 pumps of caramel syrup and eight pumps of classic syrup.

This was in response to a question about who orders the Trenta size, which is 31 ounces and only for iced drinks. The TikTok has more than 165,000 views.

@yoselin972

Reply to @krishnpatel17 #fypシ #fyp #foryou #starbucks #coffee #DeserveADrPepperDuet

♬ Una Noche en Medellín – Cris Mj

In the comments, a former Starbucks worker says a regular would ask for 48 pumps of classic syrup in a Venti coffee every day. A January TikTok showed employees dumping containers of pumpkin spice syrup, a cold end to pumpkin spice latte season.

We reached out to yoselin972 for comment.

Today’s top stories

‘I’m the owner. How could I get fired?’: Karen’s tantrum at nail salon backfires in viral TikTok
‘Maybe if rent was affordable people wouldn’t be looking for hacks like this’: TikToker reveals trick to use public washer, dryer ‘for free,’ sparking debate
‘Not her in a canal’: TikToker says she tracked friend who was on Tinder date to canal
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Mar 23, 2022, 1:01 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder