‘They paid $5 for milk’: Starbucks barista shares customer’s ‘confusing’ Frappuccino order in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks barista shares a customer’s “confusing” Frappuccino order. It calls for a strawberry créme Frappuccino—without the strawberry.

“For anyone who doesn’t understand …. it’s literally blended milk with classic syrup,” TikToker @angie.theredlight captioned the video.

The video shows them making the order to an audio from HBO’s hit show Euphoria.

“I’m extremely confused,” Eric Dane, who portrays Cal, says.

“You’re confused? I’m fucking confused, bro,” responds Fez, played by Angus Cloud.

The video garnered over 60,000 views, and many Starbucks workers said they’ve received the same order.

“The fact that i get this order everyday on a mobile,” one user said.

“Someone mobiled this today and we were just like ‘…should we wait til they get here to clarify???,’” another said.

“They did this at my store too and when she got her drink she’s like why is it not pink ?” a third user said.

Several others argued that customers don’t really understand the Starbucks menu.

“They paid 5$ for milk,” one user said.

“I don’t think people understand that we don’t put pumps of strawberry flavor and that it’s literally the purée that make it strawberry,” another said.

“I have come to realize people really don’t understand our menu at all or how to order,” a third user said.

However, some Starbucks workers claimed that this order is a result of a glitch in the mobile ordering system.

“I heard that it’s a glitch in the Starbucks system! I literally get these all the time and the customers don’t mean to do it!” one user said.

“A regular came through and ordered that through mobile and he said it happened to him twice so I think it’s a glitch,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @angie.theredlight via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.

