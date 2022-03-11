Female starbucks worker finger pointing caption " When someone starts ordering an iced white mocha and I just wanna interrupt them and just ask if it's the tiktok drinnk with sc foam and drizzle" (l) Starbucks shutterstock image iced white mocha foam (c) Female starbucks worker hands together caption " When someone starts ordering an iced white mocha and I just wanna interrupt them and just ask if it's the tiktok drinnk with sc foam and drizzle"(r)

‘It’s nauseatingly sweet’: Starbucks barista says she’s tired of everyone ordering the ‘TikTok drink’

Some say ‘It’s the best drink.' Others not so much.

Victoria Gagliardo-Silver 

Victoria Gagliardo-Silver

Internet Culture

Published Mar 11, 2022   Updated Mar 11, 2022, 2:07 pm CST

A Starbucks secret menu drink going viral on TikTok has baristas making the same drink over and over again: A white chocolate mocha with salted caramel cold foam and drizzle.

A viral video depicts TikTok creator and Starbucks employee @cocomaia lip-syncing to audio that says “don’t, don’t say that” with text overlay that says: “When someone starts ordering an iced white mocha and I wanna interrupt them and just ask if it’s the TikTok drink with [salted caramel] foam and drizzle.”

@cocomaia

I hate interrupting but some of y’all be saying your order so damn slow 😭 #starbucks #barista #fyp

♬ original sound – lounginwithtony

The creator posted the video on Tuesday, which promptly went viral, receiving 156,000 views by Friday.

The iced white chocolate mocha with salted caramel cold foam and drizzle contains espresso, white chocolate mocha sauce, heavy cream cold foam, caramel drizzle, and milk. 

Starbucks employees in the comments agree that it’s a very common order. One commenter says, “They say it like it’s the first time we’ve heard it every single time” and the original poster agrees, saying “It blew up a few years ago on TikTok when the pandemic first hit and I’ve been hearing this order daily ever since.”

While some people love it, there are mixed reactions. One commenter said “I got so sick of the drink after a few buys, it’s nauseatingly sweet.” Another commenter said “I’m so sorry it just tastes so good.”

If you want to try a Starbucks drink but think this one will be too sweet for you? Check out @cocomaia’s go-to order: an iced oat latte with white mocha, brown sugar syrup, and sweet cream.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @cocomaia for comment.

*First Published: Mar 11, 2022, 12:38 pm CST

Victoria Gagliardo-Silver is a deputy news editor for the Daily Dot. You can find her byline in Vice, Teen Vogue, and the Independent, among other publications.

