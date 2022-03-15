‘Most baristas hate me for ordering this’: Woman praises Starbucks worker who made London fog latte in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A viral TikTok giving a “shout-out” to Starbucks workers who don’t “hate” when customers order certain drinks that take a long time to make is sparking a debate in the comments.

Dianna Aramburo (@deesvegandelights) posted the TikTok on Saturday with the caption: “This was refreshing to not get completely hated on for ordering this drink l, it’s not my fault that I like it.” In the clip, it zooms into a Starbucks worker named Paco making her a London fog.

“When most baristas hate me for ordering this drink and Paco was so excited to make it for me, shout-out to all the sweet baristas,” the text overlay reads.

According to the comments section, the specific drink order was “a grande London Fog Tea Latte, iced with one pump of vanilla and one pump of brown sugar syrup with oatmilk.”

According to the Starbucks website, a basic London fog latte is a “bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea.”

In a second TikTok, Aramburo shows Paco steeping the tea for four minutes before pouring it into the shaker with ice and oat milk.

In the comments of the original TikTok, Aramburo wrote: “It was so refreshing to have a barista that didn’t make me feel bad for ordering this drink. I know it takes plenty of time to steep but he was kind.”

The comments section lit up with a debate over if customers should feel bad for ordering drinks that take a while to make. The overall consensus seems to be that baristas don’t mind as long as you’re “considerate.”

“The self-importance that Starbucks customers attribute to themselves over a f***ing beverage never ceases to astound me,” one TikToker commented.

“Honestly I only get upset if the person gets huffy and puffy about the tea having to steep for 5 minutes. As long as you’re fine w waiting its an easy,” one TikToker wrote.

“As long as you don’t come though the drive thru I literally have no issues with it. If I didn’t take 5 min to steep I’d be cooler with it in the dt,” wrote another TikToker.

“I just wanna say half the time it isn’t even bc of the drink itself it’s just how long it takes to make & we get yelled at for window/order times,” another TikToker commented.

“I understand that, I tell people to go inside or order it ahead to be considerate of baristas,” Aramburo replied.

This isn’t the first time that someone brought up feeling “terrified” to order complicated drinks at Starbucks, but again in the comments, most baristas were fine “as long as you aren’t rude about it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aramburo via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message, and Starbucks via email.

