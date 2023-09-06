We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A viral video where a woman shares how she discovered she owed $13,000 in parking tickets, how Sen. Krysten Sinema’s ex-husband is an online ghost, a look at why attempts to create the next “Barbenheimer” aren’t going to work, and how Burning Man was the center of a number of conspiracy theories over the weekend.

In a viral video, a Los Angeles woman shared how she ended up paying $13,000 on her recent trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles—aka the notorious DMV.

Sen. Krysten Sinema has kept that part of her private life under wraps.

The latest attempt to replicate Barbenheimer? Exorswift.

Burning Man was beset by conspiracies.

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Culture Reporter

‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is a silly teaser for spooky season

☕ A lot of people are relating to this teacher’s video where she shared that she works as a Starbucks barista on the weekends.

🌀 With a historic hurricane season already in swing, one TikTok sound has been getting a lot of use lately. And its virality is coinciding nicely with the Renaissance World Tour.

🥫 A woman revealed what she received at a restaurant after her server recommended a dish similar to tuna tartare: canned tuna and chips.

👀 This Domino’s customer is getting a lot of attention after sharing how his cinnamon twists were drenched in barbecue sauce instead of caramel.

🍼 With these clever baby gadgets, a few seconds of shut-eye won’t drown you in anxiety.*

🥤 A mother recently went viral when she shared a truth she learned about being a Drink Girly—your children will become Drink Girlies too.

🏚️ This tenant who is living in an “abandoned” apartment building says owners lie about being fully booked.

🚶 Who are the “floor walkers” at Walmart that continue to go viral on TikTok?

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

One shopper is putting Costco‘s $5 Kirkland Signature hats on blast, arguing that he won‘t spend his money on free advertising for the store.

In a viral video that has amassed over 333,000 views on the social media platform, user TheRealJDub (@therealjonwebb) explained why he thinks Costco selling a hat with the store’s signature brand on it is absolutely absurd.

“Who spends their own money, even if it is only five dollars, to be an advertisement for Costco?” the TikToker asked.

