‘I really wish y’all made more so y’all can rest’: Teacher says she works as a Starbucks barista on the weekends

Pew Research estimates that one in six teachers in the United States work a second job. For teachers with less experience, that number is substantially higher—almost a third of teachers with one year or less of experience work a second job.

Sometimes, these second jobs are acquired to earn a little extra money on the side. Other times, they are required to make ends meet. One teacher went viral on TikTok after claiming that her income only left her with $25 per month after expenses. Another sparked discussion after revealing that she worked as a server when she wasn’t teaching.

Given teachers’ low salaries, it’s unsurprising that many end up leaving the profession. Some, however, carry on, supplementing their income with a second wage.

One such teacher is TikTok user Yuseli (@yuseli_xoxo), who recently sparked discussion after sharing a video showing the reality of being a teacher with two jobs.

“POV: You’re a 23-year-old 1st grade teacher and a Starbucks barista on the weekends,” she writes in the text overlaying the video, which currently has over 515,000 views as of Friday.

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences with teachers working two jobs.

“Girl same,” a user wrote. “Kinder teacher and barista on the weekends.”

“My math teacher works at Texas Roadhouse as a side job,” another added.

“My first two years of teaching I worked at old Navy on the weekends and on breaks,” offered a third.

Others simply noted their issues with teacher pay in the United States.

“I really wish y’all made more so y’all can rest on the weekends,” a commenter said. “Teachers deserve the world.”

“No but this is why I quit to be a receptionist,” admitted a second. “It pays 10k more a year.”

That said, Yuseli says she enjoys both of her jobs.

“I love it!” she exclaimed in a comment. “It’s exhausting but it’s so rewarding.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Yuseli via TikTok comment.