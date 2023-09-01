‘Who spends their own money…to be an advertisement for Costco’: Shopper blasts Costco for selling $5 Kirkland hat

One shopper is putting Costco‘s $5 Kirkland Signature hats on blast, arguing that he won‘t spend his money on free advertising for the store.

In a viral video that has amassed over 333,000 views on the social media platform, user TheRealJDub (@therealjonwebb) explained why he thinks Costco selling a hat with the store’s signature brand on it is absolutely absurd.

“Who spends their own money, even if it is only five dollars, to be an advertisement for Costco?” the TikToker asked.

He shows off the hat that has the Kirkland Signature logo on it.

“That’s f*cked up.”

Kirkland Signature is Costco’s brand for many of the products sold in the store, from foodstuffs, kitchenware, and pet food.

In the comments section, some commenters agreed with the TikTok creator.

“I feel this way about EVERY/ANY brand that folks plaster logos of onto themselves,” said one user.

“This is the reason I’ve only ever worn plain colored tshirts as opposed to branded tshirts,” wrote another.

However, the majority of viewers expressed that they could not get on board with the TikToker’s criticism.

“I would,” one user said. “Kirkland has done more for me than Gucci has.”

“Isn’t every hat with a logo on it an advertisement?” another pointed out.

“Ever by a Nike hat, same exact thing,” someone else argued.

“Nope,” TheRealJDub responded. “I don’t advertise for others.”

In fact, countering the TikToker’s point, many users expressed loyalty and said they would proudly wear the brand name.

“I gladly rep the Kirkland brand,” one commenter wrote. “They make the best stuff.”

“I gladly rep the Kirkland brand. they make the best stuff,” echoed a second.

“As someone who actually lives in Kirkland WA, the city Costco named the brand after, it’s just hometown merch for me,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via media contact form and TheRealJDub by TikTok comment for more information.