‘To the stoner kid working at Domino’s…’: Customer says Domino’s cinnamon twists were drenched in barbecue sauce instead of caramel

When ordering from a restaurant, a mixup is bound to happen every once in a while. From restaurants giving customers ranch instead of icing to patrons accidentally ordering a single slice of cheese, the occasional error is an expected part of the restaurant process.

However, when one gets their order messed up, they hope it’s not as gross as this. In a video with over 38,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Piper (@piperkay30) shows a box of cinnamon twists from Domino’s. The cinnamon twists are covered in a brown sauce.

“To the stoner kid working at Domino’s making my cinnamon twist.. don’t put barbecue sauce on the[m] next time please,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “POV: Your husband ate it first and thought it was caramel sauce.”

While some were surprised by the mixup, many current and former Domino’s employees in the comments section said that this happens more often than one would care to admit.

“I work at dominos and I shall tell u they look extremely similar, and we put very similar lids on top of them,” a user claimed.

“They keep all the sauces in the same bottles,” another echoed. “They should have different tops but most people don’t care to use them.”

“When I first started working at dominos my coworkers would accidentally do this (but realize before actually sending it out),” a third viewer wrote.

That said, many were curious to try the flavor of Piper’s barbecue cinnamon twists.

“Maybe I’m just stoned but I bet that’s f*cking delicious,” a commenter declared.

“Cinnamon and bbq sauce 100% do mix,” added a second.

For the curious, Piper wrote in a comment that they did try the BBQ cinnamon twists; however, they found them deeply unpleasant.

As she put it in a comment, “Not even enough [weed] could save these.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s via email and Piper via TikTok direct message.