‘They didn’t even take the tuna out of the can’: Customer asks for server’s recommendation. They gave her a can of tuna and potato chips

A woman revealed what she received at a restaurant after her server recommended a dish similar to tuna tartare– canned tuna and chips.

The video featured TikTok user Sophie Bokelmann (@sophiebokelmann) who asked her followers, “Okay, is inflation that bad?” Then, she recounted the incident that left her “shocked.” The content creator revealed how she “went to a restaurant in between showings.”

“I’m looking for something light, like, nothing too heavy,” she said. When the waitress suggested a dish like the tuna tartare, Bokelmann eagerly accepted.

However, the content creator was disappointed when her dish arrived. Instead of the “raw tuna crudo,” she received a can of tuna with green onion sprinkled and potato chips. In the corner of the video, her appetizing dish was unveiled. Moreover, “they didn’t even take the tuna out of the cana,” she claimed. “Fully cooked tuna, too.”

As if it couldn’t get even weirder, the dish was “$25.”

“Twenty-five f*cking dollars. Are you joking?” she asked. “I am shocked.”

But, Bokelmann seemed light-hearted in the caption. “I am shaken,” she wrote accompanied by a laughing emoji.

The video amassed 1.2 million views as of August 31, where viewers shared what they would've done.

“Knowing myself I would’ve suffered in silence and eaten it,” one viewer said.

“I would’ve looked at the tuna, said no and left,” a second commented.

In addition, others revealed similar stories.

“I paid 20 bucks for a BLT yesterday. Just a normal BLT in a breakfast place,” one user remarked.

“I was at cactus club and asked for chicken and the lady brought me blacken chicken for 29 bux,” a second person shared.

“I once paid $7 for a fish taco. That had kids fish sticks,” a third person stated.