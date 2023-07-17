We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories to kick off the week are about: McDonald’s workers mocking customers who are still asking for the viral Grimace shake, a Little Caesar’s “hack” that is backfiring, why fans of the new Superman reboot are worried, and a DoorDash salad delivery fail that is going viral.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has a “Your Password Sucks” internet security advice column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

According to a McDonald’s worker, if you were still hoping to pick up a Grimace Shake in hopes of jumping on the latest viral trend, you’re too late.

Someone attempting to popularize a Little Caesars “hack”—buying the chain’s Italian Cheese Bread when down to your last $5—instead got some reactions indicating it might just not catch on.

Some fans are worried about the Superman reboot being full of supporting heroes.

A DoorDash customer went viral after accidentally ordering enough salad to feed a party of people.

🍿 Still watching

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen

Welcome to Your Password Sucks, the web_crawlr column that answers all your internet security related questions.

Today, web_crawlr reader Lisa R. asks: "What browser is the safest?"

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐀 A TJ Maxx customer claims there was a dead rat stuck on a pillow while she was browsing the store.

👩‍🏫 There are a number of teachers who have taken to social media to discuss why they’re quitting their careers in education.

🗣️ A server revealed a story about how she had to serve the “rudest freaking lady” she had encountered in her “whole life.”

🍽️ Here’s the right way to leave a table after going out to eat, according to a hostess.

🍗 A pair of Buffalo Wild Wings servers has gone viral for showing off one of their biggest pet peeves: customers who declare they’re ready to order when the server is clearly busy.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

💅 A TikTok user went viral after sharing a video about how her and her mom sharing a phone number for their Ulta rewards account ruffled feathers in-store, upsetting the manager.

An apartment tenant revealed a door code for an old-school apartment gate she claims reliably works on these types of gates.

“If you’re trying to break into an apartment complex pool or something this summer,” begins creator @taylorwrenmarie, garnering more than 436,000 views since it went up.

The creator shows a door to a gate with a column of five buttons—one through five. “The code is like almost always two and four at the same time,” she says, pushing the 2 and 4 buttons simultaneously. “And then three.”

She finishes by opening the door, walking through it with her dogs, and saying, “You’re welcome.”

🎶 Now Playing: “Dreams” by The Cranberries 🎶