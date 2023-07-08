‘I’m ready to order’: Buffalo Wild Wings servers show their biggest pet peeve

A pair of Buffalo Wild Wings servers has gone viral on TikTok for showing off one of their biggest pet peeves: customers who declare they’re ready to order when the server is clearly busy.

The video comes courtesy of TikToker Char (@chardaniellee), and with more than 978,000 views in three days, it’s clearly striking a chord with a number of people.

In the clip, a server portrays a customer who loudly proclaims, “Excuse me, I’m ready to order,” as another server passes by with two trays full of glasses.

The server almost makes it to the kitchen; however, upon seeing the customer, he drops his trays, rushes over, and pulls out his notepad, ready to take her order.

Commenters appreciated the workers’ exaggerated take on putting the customer first.

“MY PET PEEVE,” one viewer declared in all caps.

“Then you stop everything you’re doing to stand there for 5 minutes cause they actually aren’t ready & never looked at the menu….,” a second said.

“I work here too,” another remarked, “& damn I wanna do the same thing every freaking time!!”

Another Buffalo Wild Wings worker checked in to ask, “I work at BWW and someone has to explain to me why those cups are SO loud when you drop them?!?”

Yet another replied, “You drop two and it sounds like you broke everything in the restaurant.”

While plenty of people backed the Buffalo Wild Wings staff, one viewer took the video as a cue to bash the chain. “Yeah I wish the service was even half that good. BWW has taken a fat L unfortunately,” they wrote.

Someone else felt similarly, stating, “With how the service is at Buffalo Wild Wings that’s low key how you gotta get their attention.”

