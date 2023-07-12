After casting a new Superman and Lois Lane for the upcoming reboot Superman Legacy, director James Gunn just announced some more surprising casting choices.

Apparently the film will also include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion).

It goes without saying that this news earned mixed reactions among DC fans. The fandom is notoriously divided, and in this case, people have strong opinions about whether Superman’s relaunch should feature an ensemble cast of other superheroes.

In particular, some Zack Snyder fans drew comparisons to how the Snyderverse movies were supposedly criticized for launching crossover events “too soon.” (By contrast, the MCU spent more time establishing individual characters before the first Avengers team-up.)

So when Snyder takes 3 movies to introduce and focus on 7 Justice Leaguers it’s forced and rushed but on his first movie Gunn puts Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, all of the Authority in a superman origin movie and it’s fine? — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) July 11, 2023

So it’s okay for Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and the Authority? pic.twitter.com/W6x6X2gej4 — Snyder Haters Cringe (@snyderanti) July 12, 2023

We haven’t had a pure SUPERMAN film since 2013.



Yes, Superman: Legacy kickstarts the DCU but the goal needs to be focused on making the next great Superman movie.



The Authority, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, & Mr. Terrific is a lot to establish concurrently. Let’s see if it works.. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) July 12, 2023

(A lot of these complaints also namecheck The Authority, a superhero team from the more adult-rated corner of DC Comics. But they haven’t actually been confirmed for Superman Legacy, with James Gunn downplaying the rumors.)

Responding on Threads, Gunn addressed some questions about Superman Legacy potentially introducing too many characters at once. “They fit the story I’m telling,” he wrote in response to a fan. “Story always comes first.”

He also confirmed that “The primary story most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois.” This should really be a no-brainer. But considering the amount of fan enthusiasm for a straightforward Superman reboot, it was best to nip those concerns in the bud.