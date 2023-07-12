‘Got 5$ to yo name and bought bread instead of 5$ pizza smart’: Little Caesars customer shows ‘best budget meal’ hack. It backfires

Someone attempting to popularize a Little Caesars “hack”—buying the chain’s Italian Cheese Bread when down to your last $5—instead got some reactions indicating it might just not catch on.

The TikTok video celebrating the value of the cheesy bread snack came from creator @theecelebridee, getting more than 1.8 million views since going up on the site Monday. In it, the creator asserts that Italian Cheese Bread is a lifesaver when you’re literally down to your last $5.

“This is what you call a budget meal, he begins. “Every time I’m broke as f*ck, and I got like $5 to my name, I go get me an Italian Cheese Bread.”

He finishes the video by specifying that it’s $4.28—important when you’re trying to calculate for tax, and when you’re literally down to your last $5.

A number of commenters, though, didn’t really see it as a hack.

“I would just bought me a pack of ramen n it will last me til next paycheck wit 5 dollars,” one pointed out.

Another shared, “At Chipotle, the kids quesadilla comes w 3 sides and a drink for like $4.”

One, marveling at the content, remarked, “Mans really said ‘every time I’m broke asf.'”

Others suggested items that were slightly more than $5, such as a Sam’s Club pizza that goes for $7.

One chided, “Got 5$ to yo name and bought bread instead of 5$ pizza smart.”

A number of people responded that a pizza can’t be had for $5 anymore—that the going rate is in the $7 to $8 range.

The comment led the creator to record a response TikTok.

The creator noted that even if he could find a pizza for $5, it would be $5 plus tax, and with literally just $5, he wouldn’t have enough money to get one—hence, his decision to get the more affordable Italian Cheese Bread.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Little Caesars via email.