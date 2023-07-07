‘Am I in the wrong?’: Ulta Beauty customer learns truth behind Ultamate Rewards after using mom’s points

A TikTok user went viral after sharing a video about how her and her mom sharing a phone number for their Ulta rewards account ruffled feathers in-store, upsetting the manager.

Madi (@madixacor) reached more than 283,000 views on her video by Friday afternoon and asked the viewers to give their opinion on if she was in the right or wrong.

In the video, Madi explains how she frequently uses her mom’s reward points when she is low on money. “I always call her,” she said.

When going to check out, she gave the employee her home phone number and the employee asked her “Who’s points do you use?” which Madi said, “Well who has more points? My mom or me?” After deciding to use her mom’s points, the employee had to get manager approval. “I’ve never seen that before,” Madi added.

The manager tells Madi that since her ID says Madison, she is not allowed to use the points under the name Julie, even though the accounts are under the same phone number.

“I didn’t mean to get you in trouble,” Madi tells the employee, “I always just use my mom’s points and no one has ever questioned it before.”

The manager let Madi use her mom’s points this time but said, “You really shouldn’t be doing this. You know we can get in a lot of trouble for that.”

“So here’s me checking out, saving $62 on my stuff, and I feel bad because that girl that helped me out with my mom’s points, with my phone number, my home phone, got in trouble,” Madi said.

“So to the girl that I saw today at Ulta,” she added, “I’m sorry girl, I didn’t mean it like that.”

A TikTok user commented on Madi’s video and said “It’s standard for 1000 points or more. I know your mom is cool with it, but the points are basically money.”

“It’s like stealing money,” she added.

Another commenter said “I used to work at Ulta, you have to get a manager approval and see ID if the rewards are over $50.”

Madi did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot via direct message. We’ve reached out to Ulta.