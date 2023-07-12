‘It’s been a month bro … pretty sure his party is over’: McDonald’s worker mocks customers who still ask for the Grimace shake

According to a McDonald’s worker, if you were still hoping to pick up a Grimace Shake in hopes of jumping on the latest TikTok trend, you’re too late.

All good things end, and the Grimace Shake has taken its leave to go to wherever McRibs and Shamrock Shakes dwell when they aren’t part of a McDonald’s promotion. But that means it’s up to McDonald’s employees to break the sad news to customers.

The Grimace shake came out last month, to celebrate the character’s “birthday” on June 12. Since its introduction, the boysenberry-flavored concoction has been the subject of a myriad of internet trends and memes. Sadly, the purple stuff is now off the market, having been removed from the menu at the end of Grimmace’s birthday month on June 30.

But that hasn’t stopped customers from continuing to demand the drink, much to the aggravation of employees like Isiah (@lylflare). His latest video, posted yesterday to TikTok, shows him in a state of exaggerated frustration while standing in a McDonald’s stock room.

The text overlay reads, “When the customers almost get me to mcfight because I told them for a millionth time we don’t have the grimace shake anymore.”

In the video, Isiah punches a box in the stock room, shaking his head and singing along to the accompanying music, “Get it Together” by 702. The video’s caption reads, “I’m sorry it’s not his birthday anymore.”

The video received over 31,000 views, and a number of commenters, who appeared to be fellow McDonald’s employees, resonated with Isiah’s frustration.

One commiserating user wrote about Grimace’s birthday, “It’s been a month bro … pretty sure his party is over.”

“Me cause I’m like the month over with WE DONT SELL IT NO MORE,” echoed another, while a third added, “I almost threw a frappe at someone today.”

One person claimed when they informed a customer that they didn’t sell the shake anymore, the customer didn’t seem to care.

“I told them we didn’t have the shake and they yelled well I still want the grimace meal!!” they wrote.

Meanwhile, one customer vented their despair at not being able to get their hands on a shake, writing, “It either yall sold out, other location or it’s discontinued … MC FURIOUSS.”

McDonald’s has not yet confirmed whether it will bring back the Grimace Shake in 2024.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Isiah via TikTok comment for further comment.