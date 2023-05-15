We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A renter giving her apartment a “landlord special” before moving out, a woman finding her ex’s highly photoshopped photo on Tinder, the actor Simu Liu responding to a TikToker calling him out, and a worker going viral for sharing the “most offensive job offer” ever.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman went viral after posting a video of herself repainting her apartment door jamb, a move she called the “landlord special.”

A woman went viral on TikTok after she caught—and exposed—her ex-boyfriend for trying to catfish women on Tinder.

Simu Liu is pretty active on social media, whether to add his thoughts on a well-worn debate about Marvel movies or dunk on his critics on a take he disagrees with.

💼 WORK DYSTOPIA

Woman withdraws application after being offered only $300 a week to be social media manager for company

A social media art director shared “the most offensive job offer” they’ve ever received in a viral video.

🤖 Better living through tech

🔍One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists think this photo shows Katy Perry ‘grooming’ a young Mark Zuckerberg

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍌 Imagine how you would feel if you were charged $150 for bananas?

🛍️ A retail worker shared the clever way she gets back at rude middle-aged customers in a now-viral video.

🧀 One chef took to TikTok to share how to make Chick-fil-A’s signature mac and cheese faster and users in the comments section are far from impressed.

🍕 This former Papa John’s worker confessed to scamming free pizza by having his friends place fake orders.

🚗 An Instacart shopper’s clip went viral on TikTok after her car was allegedly stolen and she still tried to deliver the order.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

📱 This pre-med student says that she was fired from her job at a dermatologist’s office because of her TikTok presence.

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically increased opposition to vaccines. Although the height of the pandemic has ebbed, anti-vax sentiment remains strong among some portions of the population.

A pregnant woman at a Walgreens in Lafayette, Louisiana recently had an encounter with one such person.

A video of the incident shows her being confronted by a woman who continues pestering her about taking a vaccine while pregnant and repeatedly ignores her requests to be left alone.

🎶 Now Playing: “D.P.G. Killa” by BG Knoccout & Gangsta Dresta 🎶