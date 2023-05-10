‘That was kind of you now they don’t have to do it themselves’: Tenant gives apartment the ‘landlord special’ before moving out

A woman went viral after posting a TikTok video of herself repainting her apartment door jamb, a move she called the “landlord special.”

“Just handman tings, also y’all I’m pretty sure I broke my back but I got pain meds,” user Auera (@itzz.ariii333) captioned her pinned video, which has been viewed 1.7 million times since it was first posted May 6.

Users applauded Auera’s work, sharing their own experiences with renting and covering up wall damage before moving out.

“I gave my last apartment the landlord toothpaste special with filling holes with toothpaste,” one commenter revealed. “At least it smelled minty fresh for the new tenants!”

Others shared how their own landlords had taken care of damages before they moved in. “My old house on a military base painted over a dry spaghetti noodle in the pantry instead of just throwing it out,” one user wrote.

“In my last apartment, they painted over someone’s literal diamond ring that was left stuck between a shelf,” another said.

“They painted over duct tape in one of the cabinets and painted over 1930s antique lights with white paint and antique door knobs,” a third shared.

“I seriously don’t understand why they do stuff like that,” Aurea replied.

Some users pointed out that, despite Aurea’s hard work to repair the door jamb, her landlord would likely hold some of her deposit still.

“They’re still gonna find reasons to keep the deposit! I got charged $400 to ‘reglaze’ the bathtub,” one commenter claimed.

“DON’T FORGET TO VIDEO ALL OF IT!!! You need hard proof it’s clean and looks like it did when you moved in,” another suggested.

Others pointed out that Aurea’s landlord would have done the same thing, and that she simply saved them the hassle.

“I’m a millennial landlord, I always give the full deposit back even if I have to fix things up to an extent. I’ve been in y’all’s shoes,” one shared.

