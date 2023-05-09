‘The poor girls that are going to be gutted when they see the real deal’: Woman catches ex’s highly photoshopped photo on Tinder

A woman went viral on TikTok after she caught—and exposed—her ex-boyfriend for trying to catfish women on Tinder.

In her video, Beth (@bethandmurphy) explained that she was perusing Tinder when she stumbled across her ex-boyfriend’s profile. While the biographical information in his profile matched up, Beth immediately noticed that he had “photoshopped the hell out of himself.”

Part of the reason she picked up on the changes was because she took the original photo herself. Beth even showed viewers the unedited picture so they could spot the differences between that and the one on his dating profile.

“The poor girls that are going to be gutted when they see the real deal,” she captioned her video.

In the edited photo, viewers can see that Beth’s ex-boyfriend not only tampered with the lighting, but also gave himself a chiseled jawline, lighter facial hair, and different colored eyes. As of Tuesday afternoon, her video had amassed over 12.9 million views and 18,000 comments.

According to Garbo, about 23% of women and 38% of men have catfished someone. Dating apps are the most common ground for catfishing, accounting for nearly 40% of all catfishing activities.

When reached for comment by The Daily Dot, Beth said that she didn’t expect the video to go viral.

“I’m still quite shocked this interested so many people. I think Dan (my ex) is a very good looking guy with and without the editing and there is no hate towards my ex boyfriend,” she said. “I think what shocked people the most was how good he was at editing and how different he made himself look.”

Indeed, her ex’s Photoshop skills impressed a number of commenters.

“Can u ask him to drop a tutorial cause his skills are impressive,” one TikToker replied.

“Why is he better at editing [than] the Kardashians,” another wrote.

Others, meanwhile, shared their own cringe stories about finding their ex’s online dating profiles post-breakup.

“I’ll one up you … my ex used a photo from our WEDDING. HE CROPPED ME OUT,” one viewer shared.