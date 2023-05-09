‘Check your receipts’: Walmart shopper gets charged $150 for bananas

A Walmart shopper is issuing a warning after claiming that they were charged $150 for bananas following a glitch in the store’s system.

In a video with over 35,000 views, TikTok user Dorthy (@dorthycsutton) advises viewers to “check your receipts” while recounting a recent experience she had at Walmart.

“I walked all the way out of the store to my car, almost to my car, and I’m saying, ‘[I] wonder what I paid?’ Didn’t even look,” she says, explaining in a later video that she was too busy loading her bags to note the price. “I’m like, ‘why is it so high? I didn’t really buy anything!’”

Dorthy discovered that she was charged $150.86 for bananas, which were incorrectly rung up as “site merch.” Earlier in the video, she misstates this, claiming the charge was for raspberries.

Dorthy notes in the caption that she was refunded for the charge, but still warns customers to “always check your receipt before you leave the store!”

Phantom “site merch” charges are a common topic of discussion online. While some commenters on Dorthy’s video allege that this is a scam perpetrated by Walmart, a discussion on the Walmart subreddit claims that this is a common error when scanning items.

“…I get this one all the time when typing in produce,” wrote a Redditor. “So annoying.”

“Produce mistype is the most common reason you get this, especially if the price is that high,” added another.

“I had two pounds of bananas scan as ‘site merch’ and charged me 52.00$,” recalled a third. “I quickly caught it and it took the clerk 5 minutes to clear it. We had to re-scan all my items.”

In Dorthy’s case, it was likely one of these scanning errors that went unnoticed by both her and the cashier until Dorthy looked at the receipt. Like many others to whom this has happened, Dorthy was able to acquire a refund.

Back on TikTok, users shared their thoughts on Dorthy’s experience.

“We must be in a totally different tax bracket lol! I watch the scanner and total like a hawk!!!” exclaimed a user.

“That’s terrifying! So many people are barely getting by and a $150 charge will bounce a lot of money to the banks,” stated a second.

“That’s why I only do self checkout and take my own sweet time checking prices,” offered a further TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Walmart via its media contact form and Dorthy via Instagram direct message.