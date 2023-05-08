‘Some dude just ran up to us and took our car’: Instacart shopper gets car stolen—she still delivers the order

An Instacart shopper’s clip went viral on TikTok after her car was allegedly stolen and she still tried to deliver the order.

The video, uploaded by TikTok user Semaria (@_iluvmaree), shows an Instacart shopper walking up to her mother’s porch at night. The shopper walks up to the front door as the woman inside the house says, “Get the fuck away from my door.” The shopper then asks, “Is this for Instacart?” The woman replies “No,” leading the shopper to apologize and walk away.

Afterward, the shopper looks up from the porch to the balcony and begins explaining to Semaria’s mother how her car was stolen.

“No, I just got out of the car and some dude just ran up to us, took our car, and we came out,” the shopper tells her. She explains how she was getting the order out of the back of the car when the carjacker ran up and got inside the car and sped off after her boyfriend got out. She explains how she didn’t lock her car because she was about to “get right back in.” The video wraps up with the shopper on the verge of tears.

In a follow-up video, Semaria provides context to the original clip. According to the content creator, her mother placed an order on Instacart at 10:30pm. Around midnight, her mother decided to cancel her order after it was delayed for nearly two hours.

At 1:15am, the mother claims she heard “a commotion” outside her house, followed by a lady saying, “Are fucking serious?” and the sound of a car speeding off. Curious, the mother says she stepped onto her balcony where she heard a man say that he was robbed. Shortly after the alleged carjacking, the cops arrived.

This is when the Instacart shopper shows up on their doorsteps. As it turned out, it was indeed Semaria’s mother’s order the shopper was attempting to deliver. According to the TikToker, the shopper’s car broke down at the Walgreens where they had placed the order. After getting a jump from someone, the driver decided to still drop off the order, despite it being canceled. The carjacking event allegedly unfolded shortly after she arrived to deliver the order.

The mother also shares how she offered the shopper and her boyfriend a lift and also allowed them to borrow her restroom.

In the caption, Semaria explained how the video was, “my moms side of the story because i was not home when the situation happened. tiktok is [quick] to assume without having all the thorough details.”

Semaria revealed in a comment that this took place in Avondale, Arizona.

The Daily Dot reached out to Semaria via TikTok comment and Instacart via press email regarding the video. The video amassed 1.1 million views within 24 hours and viewers’ hearts went out to the driver.

“Poor angel. You can tell she was in shock initially and then no idea how to act after,” one viewer wrote under the original clip.

“I would be offering a hug to her, i know i’d be in tears,” a second commented.

“Aww she seems so nice I feel bad hopefully she gets her shit back soon,” a third said.

Some shared tips on how they lock their cars to prevent this.

“That’s why I always lock my car. Even when I get out to pump gas or anything,” one user revealed.

“Some call me paranoid but I DoorDash and I will turn my car off, take the keys, and triple lock at every stop,” a second stated.

Others shared their own experiences with cars being stolen while delivering.

“My sister had her car stolen insta carting they took her lil hoopty on a high speed chase they had needles & all kinds of shit left in the car,” one person shared.

“That happened to me door dashing!! Never again,” a second remarked.