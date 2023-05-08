‘I’ve been bamboozled’: Chef reveals ‘faster’ way of cooking Chick-fil-A’s popular mac and cheese

One chef took to TikTok to share how to make Chick-fil-A’s signature mac and cheese faster and users in the comments section are far from impressed.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 260,000 times as of Monday, user @chef_cozzani__ shares the step-by-step guide for preparing the cheesy pasta dish that includes boiling pre-made mac and cheese in a plastic bag, squeezing it out into a pan and then finally covering it with shredded cheese and baking it for a few minutes in the oven.

The TikToker captioned his video, “the faster way of making CFA Mac n Cheese” so it is unclear whether every restaurant makes the dish in the same way.

Nonetheless, TikTok users took to the comments section to express disappointment and some concerns over the chef’s cooking process. While it isn’t confirmed whether the TikToker indeed works for the chicken sandwich chain, many users were under the impression that he did, calling out the fast-food restaurant in the comments.

“Wait so y’all don’t make it at the store?” one user asked.

“I’ve been bamboozled,” another viewer commented.

“Man swore somebody’s grandma was back baking it from scratch with love,” one user wrote.

“I heard that cooking or warming up food in plastic can cause cancer,” another user said. “Is that true?”

Others drew comparisons between how Chick-fil-A prepares the dish with other fast-food chains.

“I work at Panera and it’s the same thing except we don’t add shredded cheese, another TikToker commented. “The plastic is leeching into the food.”

“Applebees entire menu is made this way minus the obvious things like fried stuff or burgers or ‘steaks’,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Same thing at Olive Garden,” another declared.

This is not the first time a restaurant dish’s preparation process has been revealed online. In 2019, The Daily Dot reported on a viral TikTok video that exposed the way Panera makes its mac and cheese, which resulted in the employee being fired. Many users were similarly shocked that the fast-food chain’s dish was not as fresh as they originally thought it was. Another TikToker put the eatery’s soup on blast after it was revealed it also came out of a huge plastic bag.

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok user @chef_cozzani__ via Instagram direct message and Chik-fil-A via its media request form.