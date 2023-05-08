‘While McDonald’s is paying 13/hr’: Woman withdraws application after being offered only $300 a week to be social media manager for company

A social media art director shared “the most offensive job offer” they’ve ever received in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 40,200 times since it was posted yesterday, user Katarina (@katarinaterentieva) says she received an email offer for a social media marketing position for only $300 a week.

“What reality is this company living in?” the Georgia-based creator wonders in the video. “Furthermore, they ask where in Atlanta I’m currently living and if I have a car. For $300 a week, it’s irrelevant if I have a car or not.”

The email also asked her to provide social media strategies in a response, which she described as a “red flag.”

In her response email, which she shared via greenscreen in the video, Katarina instead provided the company with an average salary figure for a social media marketing job, the salary range she is currently interviewing for, and the average cost of an Atlanta apartment in order to illustrate how little a weekly $300 paycheck would help.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that the best leaders hire from the perspective of ‘How can this be a mutually beneficial relationship?’” Katarina adds before ending her video.

Users in the comments section shared similarly low-paying job offers extended to them.

“One time a large company offered to pay me $100 a week to fully animate 10 30-second social videos a month,” one commenter revealed. “Legit that’d be like $1 an hour.”

“I went through rounds of interviews for a social media coordinator role a few years ago and they offered it to me for $12 an hour,” another said. “I was floored.”

“My old boss was paying me $300/week in Philly and didn’t understand why I was saying I couldn’t afford to eat, let alone pay for gas to get to work,” a third claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Katarina via email.