‘I think it’s genius’: Retail worker says she used to get revenge on rude middle-aged customers by giving them a senior discount

A retail worker shared the clever way she gets back at ‘Karens’ in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by Miranda Davidson (@mirandadavidso) on April 22, she said she would ask middle-aged women if they had their senior’s card on them so she could give them a senior citizen discount.

Viewers applauded her sneaky way of enacting revenge using malicious compliance, a term coined for workers who work within the rules against abusive customers or workplaces.

The video reached over 5.7 million views as of Monday, with other retail workers sharing ways to get under the skin of ‘Karens.’

“One time this 45-year-old got mad at me for not carding her when she was buying alcohol so I said ‘We card if the customer looks 30 or younger,'” one user wrote.

“Pro tip, if you’re are serving alcohol and a woman is being rude in line or while ordering, card her friend,” another said.

“A customer was rude to me so I gave them their like $10 back in quarters,” a third added.

Others shared their own petty revenge stories from working in customer service.

“A couple of old women were being rude to me and they asked if I needed to see their seniors cards for a discount and I said ‘No it’s fine I can tell,'” one viewer said.

“Bahah- I used to manage a cosmetics dept at 20 years old- when women would tell me I didn’t know anything about skincare I’d tell them I was 45,” another wrote.

