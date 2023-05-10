We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: How a roommate’s petty Venmo request for a cookie is going viral, Elon Musk helping push Texas mall shooting false flag claims, how everyone is dunking on an HOA board member who was caught peering into a resident’s living room, and why MCU fans are being brought to tears over a scene in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle has got a “Now Streaming” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming a former roommate sent her a Venmo request after making cookies using ingredients paid for by the TikToker.

🔍 CONSPIRACY

Elon Musk is helping push claims Texas mall shooting was a false flag

Elon Musk is amplifying accounts on Twitter that appear to be insinuating the mass shooting in Allen, Texas was a false flag.

A TikToker recorded a member of their neighborhood’s homeowners’ association (HOA) knocking on their back door and peering into their living room while standing in their backyard.

The ‘Dog Days are Over’ scene is moving fans to tears, demonstrating MCU fandom’s desire for a conclusive ending.

🎁 Mom-umental gift ideas

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

‘Barry’s’ brutal takedown of Hollywood and the TV antihero

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💍 Even on a wedding day, infidelity occurs more often than one may expect, according to a TikToker who works at many weddings as a bridesmaid for hire.

💊 A former pharmacy tech who worked for a “three-letter pharmacy corporation” shared how pharmacists specifically told her not to help customers get coupons using GoodRx.

📈 One customer claims she caught Bed Bath & Beyond marking up items during its liquidation sale.

☕ This Walmart customer is going viral for claiming that she was scammed after purchasing a box of Great Value coffee pods… that didn’t have any coffee in them.

🍟 This McDonald’s worker is going viral for complaining about customers who take too long to order at the drive-thru.

💼 A worker who was laid-off by Google says a recruiter approached her for the same job she held for three years.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

📝 Is the resume-building tool on Indeed “garbage?” Well, one viral TikTok is claiming so, and many people seem to agree.

👋 Before you go

One of the most beloved fixtures of any retail store in America is Costco’s food court. Some customers buy annual memberships to the chain just for the ability to get the aggressively-priced food court items offered by the store.

However, many contend that buying memberships isn’t necessary and that just about anyone can eat at Costco’s food court without shelling out the cash for the yearly fee.

One TikToker says otherwise. Avery’s clip is currently going viral after relaying a story time delineating her experience at the chain’s food court. She says she was “tracked” and accosted by employees of the store to see if she was a legitimate card-carrying member.

