‘Half the jobs on Indeed are spam’: Job consultant slams Indeed, says their resume-building tool is ‘garbage’

TikToker and career strategist Shaque’l (@shaquel_the6figurechick) harshly criticized Indeed.com, claiming the website is often a liability to job seekers and does more harm than good.

“I don’t know who need to tell you this, but Indeed is not your friend,” Shaque’l said in the viral video.

The TikToker called Indeed “garbage,” saying its algorithm does a poor job of matching individuals’ skill sets and interests with appropriate opportunities.

“You put in that you got ten years of experience; Indeed ‘gon tell you here’s a job as a janitor at your local YMCA,” she said.

She also claimed that a large number of jobs on the site aren’t even real but are instead “spam” positions posted by false companies.

But Shaque’l’s biggest gripe with the platform appears to be how it formats resumes for its users. She stated that they’re often overblown and don’t present the most relevant information about a candidate in an effective way.

“Your resume should never be four pages long. Your resume shouldn’t be more than two pages long for most anybody, and that’s being generous,” she said. “You should not list your skills in, like, a bullet point format where it takes up a whole bunch of space on this side of the page, but the other side of the page is completely empty. You do not need to list that you’re authorized to work in the United States. … You should have bullet points associated with your job, not just the job title and where you work.”

She then urged folks to check out another video she made on what a proper resume should look like.

In the comments section, many viewers seemed to agree with Shaque’l’s assessment of the website.

“Indeed once told me [I] was qualified to be a puppeteer,” one commenter wrote.

“Indeed keeps sending me remote telehealth psychologist and RN jobs… I’m an event planner,” another shared.

However, others said they’ve had far more success securing employment with Indeed over LinkedIn.

“Idk I had linked in for 10 years and never got a job. I always get jobs from indeed,” one viewer wrote.

Indeed touts itself as the #1 job site in the world with the most unique monthly visitors in the job seeker space.

The Daily Dot contacted Shaque’l and Indeed via email for further comment.