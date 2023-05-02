‘He ate 3 hot dogs, 1 chicken bake, & a slice of pizza’: Customer signs up for Costco membership just to buy their food

A man is going viral on TikTok for paying for a Costco membership just so that he could access the chain’s infamous food court.

In the video, Jessica (@j3sssd) is seen filming her boyfriend, who appears to be patiently waiting for a Costco employee to finalize his newly purchased membership card.

In the text overlay on the video, Jessica explains that her partner only signed up for the card because he was “craving their food.”

A Costco card costs either $60 or $120 per year, depending on the membership level you purchase.

For those unfamiliar with the popular wholesaler, in addition to selling everything from groceries to electronics, Costco is also known for having a tasty and affordable food court that can be indoors or outdoors.

While the menu can vary from location to location, a few staple items, according to a fan account, include the chain’s signature quarter-pound hotdog with soda for $1.50, a whole pizza for $10, and three scoops of ice cream in a cone for $1.50.

Jessica says her partner enjoyed several of Costco’s most popular hot food items.

“He ate 3 hot dogs, 1 chicken bake, & a slice of pizza after this PLS,” she wrote in the caption.

The TikTok has more than 1.5 million views and nearly 650 comments.

Several commenters said that purchasing the membership was unnecessary, claiming that the food court is open to nonmembers.

“Huh? Never needed membership to get in and get food,” a person wrote.

“You don’t need a membership to eat there,” another commented.

However, several news outlets reported that beginning in mid-March 2020, the wholesaler would require a membership card to buy from the food court.

It seems Jessica’s boyfriend isn’t the only one to give into buying a membership just for the food court perks.

“I did that… forgot to cancel. Three years later and it’s probably the most expensive chicken bake in history,” a commenter shared.

“Signed up for a Costco membership for the pizza. Found out they changed their recipe & canceled 30 mins later,” another wrote.

“Lmaooo yooo same was tryna get a $1 pizza came out with a $120 membership,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jessica via TikTok comment and to Costco via email.