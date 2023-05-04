A TikToker recorded a member of their neighborhood’s homeowners’ association (HOA) knocking on their back door and peering into their living room while standing in their backyard.

In a TikTok posted on March 10, user @bougie_habibi shows Ring doorbell footage of a woman knocking at the creator’s front door. The user says the woman is a member of their neighborhood’s HOA, and after she received no answer at the front door, she knocked on a sliding glass door that looks directly into the TikToker’s living room.

“Trying to avoid the HOA member at the door,” @bougie_habibi wrote in the video’s overlay text. “She pops up from behind the house.” In the video’s caption, the TikToker wrote that they had only lived in the house for 10 days when the incident occurred.

Homeowners’ associations are neighborhood groups that enforce regulations on yard work, parking, home appearance, and similar issues. Membership can include fees and rules for participating homeowners.

On Thursday, @bougie_habibi’s video had almost 13 million views.

In a series of follow-up TikToks, @bougie_habibi shows the woman looking in their sliding glass door again, near their front door, and looking into their living room a third time. The TikToker says they have “no idea” what the woman wants from them and that they have “confronted her about peeking into [their] windows,” but that didn’t help.

“My wife & I ignore her,” @bougie_habibi wrote in their TikTok’s overlay text. They also said that “privacy would be nice” in another TikTok’s caption.

In another TikTok, the homeowner shows the new curtains they got for their windows.

Many commenters on @bougie_habibi’s initial viral video shared their frustration about the HOA.

“I will never buy where there is an HOA,” @user9502243169716 commented.

“HOAs and PTAs are where Karen’s and Kevin’s go to spread their wings,” @e_family_reacts wrote.

Others suggested that the TikToker take action against the woman from coming onto their property.

“She’s trespassing at this point,” @itsajmartin commented. “HOA does not have permission to go to your back window/door like that, they have to abide by the law.”

“You can get her removed from HOA board and get a protection order!” @drdotts_ wrote. “That’s an invasion of privacy.”

“You need to call the police,” @the_reface_king commented. “An HOA board member doesn’t have the excuse to harass neighbors.”

