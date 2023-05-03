‘Cart crew should be getting cashier pay’: Costco worker put on cart duty during rainstorm

An employee of a Chicago Costco location shows she was put on cart duty during a rainstorm, resulting in her getting soaked on the clock.

In her video that has drawn over 4.5 million views, poster Arlene Juarez (@arlenejuarez7) starts out her day preparing for a warm, sunny shift by wearing what she describes as her gym shorts and a t-shirt, ready to take on her shift. As the day progresses, a rainstorm moves into the area, and she shows the rain pouring outside of the store.

“They better not put me on carts,” she says at the beginning of the clip.

However, in the next clip, Arlene reveals that they did put her outside.

Toward the end of the video, she tells viewers, “They got me,” showing her wet hair and gym shorts as a result of retrieving carts in the rain.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Arlene via comment on the video as other means of communication were unavailable.

Multiple viewers remarked on her unfortunate twist of luck in the comments section.

“She started saying she had mad drip then she was mad she was dripping Lmaoooo,” one commenter wrote.

“Lmao it just kept going down hill,” another stated.

“Why nothing went your way at all,” a third commented. “Mad cute tho.”

Others shared their own experiences of working for the bulk shopping chain or similar retail operations.

“Ngl I didn’t mind doing carts, it was better than being a packer and your cashier be on light speed mode and you gotta play Tetris,” one commenter wrote.

“Use to push carts at Sam’s cause I was the youngest supervisor of 6.. 3 months of 10 hours shifts!” another added. “I was brown asf, had multiple tan lines.”

“My friend’s siblings worked at Costco and they said a car would always hit someone doing cart duty,” a further user claimed.