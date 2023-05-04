Walmart customer says she was scammed by Great Value coffee pods

After purchasing a box of Walmart Great Value coffee pods, one woman noticed how a sizable portion of pods were missing a key ingredient — coffee grounds.

In a recent video, which has amassed over 242,000 views, TikTok user Mama Moon (@mama_barham) showed how she the mega retailer “scammed” her.

She started off the video by stating, “So, Walmart [Great] Value is taking the value part to a new extreme.”

Then, she pointed to her empty box of Great Value’s Donut Shop coffee pods. The content creator explained how she went through her “whole box of coffee [pods]” and she divided the pods into two sections.

One group of coffee pods was deemed “good,” — Mama Moon shook the various pods to show that the sound of coffee beans could be heard. However, the other group, which was labeled “bad,” contained pods that were sealed shut but were, in fact, completely empty upon further inspection.

“@walmart why you gotta do me dirty like this in this economy?” Mama Moon captioned the video, while tagging the corporate giant.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mama_barham/video/7224190296190373162?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7062063768491017733

The Daily Dot reached out to Mama Moon via TikTok and Instagram direct message. The publication also reached out to Walmart via media contact form.

Product failures are not out of the ordinary for big-box stores.

Jonah Berger, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, told the website Food Dive there’s various levels of concern when it comes to product mistakes for major companies.

“Some sort of failure is inevitable,” Berger said. “The question is how large those failures are and how much you learn from them. Better companies still fail but they fail small and quickly and learn from it.”

Viewers urged Mama Moon to take matters into her own hands.

“Call the 1-800 number on package and they’ll make it right,” one viewer recommended.

“Walmart guarantee, put the empty ones back in the box, go take it back and get a new box,” a second suggested.

“Looks like something just clogged the machine for a bit in manufacturing. Just return the box or call that number,” a third person echoed.

In addition, some shared similar experiences with their Walmart coffee pods being empty.

“I had 3 out of 90 something that were empty a few weeks ago. One had no filter and filled my cup with grounds,” one user revealed.

“Omg! I was wondering why my Keurig was making cups of hot water some mornings! I thought it was broken. Thank you,” a second commented.

“I’ve bought the [Dunkin’] pods and found some that were completely empty,” a third wrote.

However, there were others who shared their stories about other Walmart products not being sealed properly.

“I’ve had multiple frozen items not sealed properly…seems there are quality control issues,” one person commented.