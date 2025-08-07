“I want a wig and a quick change”: Tom Holland talks about his “Lip Sync Battle” performance that launched a thousand memes

Actor Tom Holland went viral for his Lip Sync Battle performance against his partner, Zendaya, in 2017. Years later, he reveals that he had to break a promise to make it work.

What did Tom Holland say about his viral Lip Sync Battle?

In 2017, Holland sported a bob wig and lingerie set as he splashed around on stage in a parody performance of “Umbrella” by Rihanna. His Lip Sync Battle opponent, Zendaya, performed “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars.

The performance went viral at the time, with fans praising Holland’s extreme dedication and enthusiasm.

However, on a recent appearance on Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube series, Holland said he didn’t initially plan on going that far.

“It’s so funny, Zendaya and I, we were chatting at the time about what we were gonna do, and we had agreed that we would take it easy. That was the agreement, that it was like, ‘I’m not gonna do anything crazy, you’re not gonna do anything crazy. We’re just gonna keep it nice and easy breezy,” he told Ramsey.

As he rehearsed, he decided to up the ante with a bold costume and choreography, garnering a shocked reaction from Zendaya during the live performance.

“I was like, ‘[Expletive] it, I wanna wear fishnets and do this, and I want a wig and a quick change,” he said.

How did fans react to the backstory?

In the comments of an X post by Pop Crave, fans react to Holland’s switch-up.

“This man went from ‘I’ll keep it chill’ to Umbrella in full drag. Never trust the quiet ones,” one jokes.

“Tom said ‘easy breezy’ and then showed up as Rihanna in a wig and heels. Iconic betrayal,” another says.

“This is why we don’t believe celebrities when they say, ‘I didn’t prepare,’” a third comments.

“Makes it even funnier and more perfect. He knew it was all or nothing,” a fourth remarks.

