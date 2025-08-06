“Please no”: The Hulu app is officially going away, will be integrated into Disney+ in 2026

Hulu is officially on its way out.

During Disney’s latest quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston revealed that the standalone Hulu app will shut down by 2026, with its content fully folded into Disney+.

“Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+,” Iger and Johnston said on the call, as reported by Variety.

“This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest‑caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry‑leading live sports content in a single app.”

screams into void https://t.co/vYwWemRk5R — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) August 6, 2025

Disney plans a “unified” streaming experience

The executives said the decision is part of a larger strategy to streamline the company’s digital offerings into one “unified” platform.

In theory, this means subscribers won’t need to juggle multiple apps—and Disney gets to improve efficiency, keep users engaged, and boost ad revenue all under one roof.

“By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization,” they added.

Disney also teased changes coming to the app itself. According to Iger and Johnston, the Disney+ homepage will be getting a redesign, along with “exciting new features” aimed at making the platform feel more personal.

What happens to Hulu’s content?

While the Hulu app may disappear, its library isn’t going anywhere. Subscribers will still be able to access Hulu’s exclusive shows and movies directly through Disney+.

It’s just one piece of Disney’s broader restructuring effort, which also includes the company’s recently announced deal to acquire most of the NFL’s media business.

How are viewers taking it?

On Reddit, users over at r/Hulu had mixed reactions to the news—some indifferent, others a little disappointed.

“I can’t wait for Disney to own the air I breathe,” one person joked.

“Guess there won’t be a Black Friday deal this year lol,” another added.

And some are worried the experience won’t improve: “Ugh, the Hulu app works so much better than Disney, I wish it were the other way around.”

Users on TikTok echoed the sentiment. “Please no, Hulu has my favorite layout—I don’t want to lose her,” one commenter wrote.

