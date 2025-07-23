“Captain Planet was an op”: Netflix just announced a new “Captain Planet” series in the works, and the internet has already decided it’ll be “woke”

A new Captain Planet series is in the works, and the debate over just how “woke” it’s going to be has already ignited.
The original 1990s cartoon was about five teenagers who gained the power to summon Captain Planet, an environmentalist superhero, as they all worked together to try to save the planet from ecological disasters and eco-villains.
A live-action take on Captain Planet and the Planeteers has been in the works for awhile now. Last week, Deadline announced that Netflix landed the series, which will be made in conjunction with Greg Berlanti and Leonardo DiCaprio’s respective production companies, Berlanti Productions and Appian Way.
Is Captain Planet “woke”?
Not much else is known about the show at this time. However, it doesn’t feel like a leap to assume that environmentalism is going to remain a major focus of the show.
As such, people who think climate change is a hoax and caring about the future of others is propaganda are already angry about it.
Others were ready for Captain Planet to embrace exactly how on-the-nose it was known for being and push things to the extreme.
Don Cheadle as Captain Planet
Funny-or-Die actually poked fun at how over-the-top the kids’ cartoon could be over a decade ago. It was a series of live-action shorts starring Don Cheadle as Captain Planet, a superhero so hell-bent on protecting Earth that he had no problem taking down humanity itself to do so.
As soon as news about the upcoming live-action series began circulating, people starting throwing it back to this version of Captain Planet.
Give the people what they want, Netflix!
