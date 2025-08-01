Jesse Eisenberg won’t play Mark Zuckerberg in the “Social Network” sequel. Who else is on the list?

Actor Jesse Eisenberg, who played Meta (then Facebook) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 movie The Social Network, won’t be returning for its sequel.

Fans are sharing the actors they believe could replace him in part two.

Why won’t Jesse Eisenberg play Mark Zuckerberg again?

Eisenberg rejected an offer to reprise his role as Zuckerberg for The Social Network sequel. According to the Hollywood Reporter, this may be a “negotiation tactic.”

However, in February, Eisenberg noted, per a Deadline report, that he didn’t want to be “associated with somebody like that,” regarding the Meta CEO.

“It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened,” the actor said.

Eisenberg’s comments followed Zuckerberg’s decision to end fact-checking on the platform during President Donald Trump’s second campaign run. This move was seen as an attempt to appeal to the Republican Party.

Who will act in The Social Network 2?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, and Jeremy Strong met with the film’s director, Aaron Sorkin, as potential cast members.

Strong, who acted in Succession and The Apprentice, may be the frontrunner to reprise Eisenberg’s role of Zuckerberg in the sequel. Fans reacted to the announcement.

“Jeremy Strong isn’t going to blink for 6 months in order to properly get into character as Mark Zuckerberg,” one wrote on Reddit, referencing Strong’s intense method acting.

“I thought that was the whole point. Jeremy Strong carries himself so much older than Eisenberg. As I feel like Zuckerberg tries to have that man-child vibe thing, this casting doesn’t work for me,” another said.

While Sorkin did not announce the official cast, fans of the first film discussed their dream lineup for the new movie.

Some suggested new characters, like Elon Musk, may make an appearance.

“Bill Skarsgård as Elon,” a commenter suggested.

“Imagine Elliot Page playing Musk. Will be very interesting,” another said.

“Nicholas Hoult as Zuckerberg. Then give him Now You See Me 4,” a third Redditor proposed.

