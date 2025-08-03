9 movies to watch about hackers, hacks, and the internet

The Internet is an everyday part of life, but even before you could carry it around with you, stories about online culture were prominent in cinema.

For years, Hollywood has been telling tales about hackers, hacks, and the Internet. Interestingly, many of the best ones were made in the 1980s and 1990s, just ahead of the Internet’s takeover.

Movies about online culture are prominent in science fiction, but you can find them in any genre. Hackers can be found in horror films, comedies, action flicks, and more.

The number of films that could fit in this list is vast, but here are nine of the best…

1. Ghost in the Shell

Manga Entertainment

Based on the manga series of the same name, there are many different iterations of Ghost in the Shell. The 1995 animated movie is the perfect place to start for newcomers to the franchise.

Ghost in the Shell is a tech noir action thriller that’s set in 2029. The movie follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg public security agent who pursues a hacker named “the Puppet Master.”

The film is currently available to stream for free on multiple platforms, including Tubi. It is also available ad-free with a YouTube TV subscription.

2. Tron

Walt Disney Productions

Tron is a 1982 sci-fi film that’s a staple when it comes to the hacker genre. The Academy Award-nominated movie launched a franchise, and even a fan-favorite ride at Disney World.

Tron stars Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a software engineer who learns his former boss has stolen his ideas. While attempting to hack their company, Flynn finds himself in the digital world.

Tron is currently available to stream on Disney+.

3. Goldeneye

United Artists

Goldeneye is the 17th James Bond film, and the first to star Pierce Brosnan as 007. The 1995 actioner was also the first in the franchise not to pull from Ian Fleming’s novels, which left room for more advanced tech.

In the movie, Bond must save the world from a former agent who accesses a powerful satellite system.

Goldeneye is available to stream on various subscription platforms.

4. WarGames

United Artists

WarGames is a 1983 thriller that doubles as a teen movie thanks to its leads, Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy. The film was nominated for three Oscars, and while it’s quite dated, it’s a fascinating look at how technology was viewed in the early ’80s.

The film follows a high schooler who accidentally hacks into a military supercomputer while searching for video games.

WarGames is available to stream on various subscription platforms.

5. Hackers

United Artists

Hackers is another film that follows tech-savvy teens. The 1995 movie didn’t get great reviews at the time of its release, but it’s become a fan-favorite cult classic.

The movie stars Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie, and follows a group of high schoolers who get framed by a computer security officer looking to steal major dough from his company.

Hackers is available to stream on various subscription platforms.

6. Brazil

Embassy International Pictures

Terry Gilliam’s 1985 dystopian film is a two-time Oscar nominee that mixed science fiction and comedy in an incredibly unique way.

The absurdist film follows a low-ranking bureaucrat who starts searching for a woman who appears in his dreams. The movie is set in a future that relies too heavily on technology.

Brazil is available to rent on multiple platforms.

7. eXistenZ

Natural Nylon Entertainment

eXistenZ is a 1999 horror/sci-fi film from legendary director David Cronenberg.

The movie stars Jennifer Jason Leigh as a video game designer who goes on the run after a fan attempts to kill her. She is accompanied by a businessman, played by Jude Law, who is implanted with a damaged copy of the game.

eXistenZ is not streaming online, but physical media copies can be purchased on eBay.

8. The Net

Columbia Pictures

Yet another movie from 1995, The Net is unlike most of the projects in Sandra Bullock’s filmography. The action/thriller wasn’t a critical success upon its release, but it has aged into a pretty fun watch. It also makes us wonder… Why didn’t “The Net” stick as a nickname for the Internet?

In the film, Bullock plays a systems analyst whose life gets deleted, leaving her to fight to reclaim her identity.

The Net is streaming for free on Pluto TV and is available to rent ad-free on various platforms.

9. The Matrix

Warner Bros.

You can’t make a list about Internet and hacker movies without mentioning The Matrix. The Oscar-winning film was an influential entry to the sci-fi genre, and is still one of the most beloved movies ever made.

The movie follows Neo, a hacker who learns the reality he’s living in is a simulation created by machines.

The Matrix is streaming for free on Pluto TV and is available on multiple subscription platforms.



