“Cancelled at one season vibes”: Fans of “The Office” react to the first trailer for “The Paper” spinoff

The first trailer of the new The Office spin-off, The Paper, has arrived — and people have mixed feelings about it.

What to expect from The Paper

The premise of the series is simple: the Dunder Mifflin documentary team are returning for a new challenge, and this time, they’re taking on local news. This time around, The Toledo Truth Teller, a struggling, Ohio-based local newspaper, is in the spotlight.

Leading the colourful cast is Domhnall Gleeson as idealistic editor-in-chief Ned Sampson. While he urges his team that they’re “going to make it better,” middle-manager Ken, played by Tim Key, seems less optimistic about all.”

“Enervate sells products made out of paper,” he says. “Toilet tissue, toilet seat protectors, and local newspapers. And that is in order of quality.”

To make things worse, Ned’s spritely team of volunteers turns out to be not-so-spritely, with one remarking that the closest thing they have to writing experience is in the group chat.

While The White Lotus’ Sabrina Impacciatore is poised to play managing editor, the rest of the cast includes Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Ramona Young. And somehow, Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) is back, too.

Social media reacts

Despite the nostalgic feel of the trailer, social media users were less than enthralled by it all. “Cancelled at one season vibes,” one X user wrote.

Cancelled at one season vibes https://t.co/NU7xAO8VqV — Nick (@aftersunfilm) August 7, 2025

“If shows weren’t filmed a season at a time, this show wouldn’t have made it past the pilot,” another predicted. While a third asked: “Be honest, do we really need a spin-off, or is this just Hollywood running out of ideas?”

“Hate this for Domhnall Gleeson!” a fourth added. “It doesn’t have to be this way!” While a fifth opined, “Whoever greenlit this show needs to be put beneath the jail.”

“I don’t feel comfortable seeing Domnhall Gleeson doing an American accent,” said another.

Still, others are looking forward to the new spin on an old favorite. “Ohhhh, I will be so in for the two and a half seasons it will last,” said one X user.

Another excited fan tweeted, “This actually looks so good, what Sabrina Impecciatore??? Domnhall Gleeson? That blonde girl I’ve seen somewhere else before?????”

Yet another fan called out the accent, but admitted they’ll watch either way, saying, “Would it have killed them to let Domnhall be Irish (I’ll be watching, no question, for him).”

So, will this spin-off break the mold, or will it end up being a one-season wonder? Only time will tell, but it doesn’t look good.

