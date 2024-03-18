Timothée Chalamet was spotted filming his upcoming role as Bob Dylan, and people already have opinions—and memes

In case you haven’t already heard, A+ actor and internet boyfriend Timothée Chalamet has been tapped to play the iconic singer Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic titled A Complete Unknown.

The film, directed by James Mangold, will feature Timothée getting deep into the role of Dylan, with Mangold stating that the star will actually be singing as the musician in the film, as well, putting another musical role under the actor’s belt after his turn as a young Willy Wonka in the recent Wonka prequel.

And speaking of Wonka, Timothée has seen quite a bit of success over the past few years, even recently breaking a record not touched since the 1970’s, becoming the first actor since John Travolta to star as the lead in two of the last eight month’s highest grossing films:

With ‘WONKA’ and ‘DUNE – PART TWO’, Timothée Chalamet has been the lead of the top two domestic grossing films over the last 8 months.



He is the first actor to accomplish that since John Travolta did it with “SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER” and “GREASE” in the late 1970s. pic.twitter.com/pqnaz1G9SI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 17, 2024

Timothée Chalamet has broke a 45 year record by top-lining the two most successful films of the last eight months pic.twitter.com/5jSNfrUlUh — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 18, 2024

But back to Bob Dylan—Timothée himself even referenced how in-depth he was going to get for this role during an interview with GQ last year, saying that he’d taken some tips on playing a real-life, beloved artist from his Dune: Part Two co-star, Austin Butler, saying, “I’ve basically been working with his entire Elvis team for my Dylan prep. There’s a wonderful dialect coach named Tim Monich. Vocal coach named Eric Vetro. Movement coach named Polly Bennett. I just saw the way [Austin] committed to it all—and realized I needed to step it up.”

And Timothée was recently spotted on the set of the upcoming project in full costume, with the photos of him in full Bob Dylan-mode quickly going viral online because, I mean, of course they are:

And you better believe users on X were quick to take the photos and run with them, turning them into some A+ memes along the way courtesy of their varied reactions to the styling choices made.

Here are just a few of the most popular reactions:

Only time will tell exactly how well Timothée does in the role, but, given his track record (and his new habit of breaking records), I wouldn’t doubt him—even if the hat and scarf combo is a bit much.

