“$10 worth of material”: Marvel fans react to the $89 “Fantastic Four” Galactus popcorn bucket

Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25 to much anticipation for the target audience and the excitement of the theatrical experience.

Typically, when movies like Fantastic Four are released, the tradition of specialized popcorn buckets follows suit. Used as a way to drive concession sales and increase fan engagement, popcorn buckets are a great marketing tool…but at what cost?

So, what’s the deal with this popcorn bucket?

The popcorn bucket of Fantastic Four is a large collectible featuring the face of Galactus and glowing LED eyes. If you can’t make it to theaters, the popcorn bucket is currently available for pre-order and is expected to ship out in December. The cost? You’ll be expected to spend $89 on the bucket. Yes, $89!

In a promotional video on TikTok, Regal promoted the F4 popcorn bucket, along with a large popcorn, a fountain drink, and a choice of candy.

The deal at AMC is also $89, which is the same amount as purchasing the bucket by itself online. With both of the products closing in at the same price, most fans feel cheated out of how much they have to pay for the deal, let alone the bucket itself.

What are some other well-known popcorn buckets?

Other film popcorn buckets have also witnessed the same hilarity and virality as the F4.

When Dune: Part Two was released in 2024, it sparked numerous memes surrounding the popcorn bucket, due to its design featuring worms and an opening that resembled a hole. In true Internet fashion, fans took to TikTok to discuss how “inappropriate” the popcorn bucket looked, which Deadpool’s latest popcorn bucket played into.

In 2023, when Taylor Swift’s tour film of her Eras Tour was released, Swifties called out the manufacturers who created the popcorn buckets, mainly due to the handles not being attached, and you having to do the work for them.

Social media reactions

Not everyone is on board with spending so much money the Galactus popcorn bucket.

One person reacts by saying, “$10 worth of material.”

Another person writes, “$89 to end up at the thrift store 5 years from now.”

A third person adds, “Spend $89 few years later it’ll be worth $189.”

One TikToker decided to make a hilarious joke on how people would spend an obscene amount of money on one item, and shouldn’t be phased by the price of the popcorn bucket. “People crying about the price, but go and buy a $14 coffee.”

A user gave a worthy hack on how to make money from the bucket. “Sell it later on, you’ll get your money back and more.” Another summarizes, “It’s cute, not $89 worth.”

