‘If you feel interrogated, that’s on you, baby’: The Internet reacts to two newly-released ‘Love Is Blind’ episodes

Season 6 of Netflix’s Love is Blind continues to be the gift that keeps on giving—and by “gift,” I do mean “mess.”

After its initial release of six chaotic episodes this past Valentine’s Day, the streaming service has released another five episodes—three on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and two on Wednesday, Feb. 28—and there’s been no shortage of drama within any drop.

So, with this in mind, let’s break down the most recent moments to go viral from the show (and if you were looking for a breakdown of/reactions to the first six episodes, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered there, too).

First up, Chelsea and Jimmy had yet another one of their very odd fights.

You see, a couple of episodes prior to this fight, Jimmy brought Chelsea to meet his friends—who just so happen to be mostly ladies. Chelsea appeared to be fine with this initially—even openly admitting she has guy friends of her own—but this seemed to fall by the wayside during their fight after Jimmy came home a little too late one night.

Jimmy pointed out this apparent hypocrisy, which resulted in an argument, culminating in Chelsea revealing information that Jimmy shared in confidence off-screen (that he’d slept with one of his friends, though they’re back to a platonic relationship as of now). This betrayal of trust had Jimmy saying he was done—but, in true Love Is Blind fashion, no one’s ever really done.

Most surprisingly, this fight made many fans switch sides on who they support most in this relationship, with many sympathizing with Jimmy:

not Chelsea making me side with a man named Jimmy #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6pic.twitter.com/W8tQj1XNdd — T (@trinawatters) February 28, 2024

Thought Jimmy was finna stand on business but he gave Chelsea a 15th chance #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/PMJScC5jpO — Jay🤟🏾 (@jaycb24) February 29, 2024

Chelsea is an emotional manipulator. I peeped it in the pods, now I’m watching her gaslight Jimmy for having a social life and female friends. Jimmy was right, she is clingy. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/zubj4DLNaI — Dinell Lynn Williams (@DxLynnx) February 29, 2024

Chelsea when Jimmy walks to the mailbox #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ZDjaUSomAB — Lex P🪬 (@LexP__) February 28, 2024

Jimmy: “Tell me right now, you want me to take a step back?”



Chelsea: “of course I do…”



Jimmy: “Ok I’m not willing to take a step back”#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/AwWREWoWKN — julian (@julian_hagins1) February 28, 2024

Next, we have Clay and his cheating concerns.

In the pods, Clay was open about his family’s struggles with his chosen love, AD, revealing personal information about his father’s constant infidelity, which eventually resulted in his parent’s divorce. This included the delightful tidbit of information that his father would allegedly take a young Clay along with him on these cheating “road trips.”

In the time since revealing this information, Clay has repeatedly cited his own ability to stay faithful to AD as a genuine concern of his entering into a marriage—but he (or the editing team) frames this concern in a way that seems to suggest to the audience that Clay believes cheating is some sort of hereditary issue embedded in one’s bloodline, and not a free choice people in relationships make on their own?

Needless to say, most people online are yelling “RUN, AD, RUN”:

AD…clay is telling you fiftyleven different ways that he plans to cheat on you at some point during your relationship and you’re just smiling through the bullshit #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind6 pic.twitter.com/zR1cpvtOkP — meena 🤠 (@alwaysameena) February 28, 2024

Clay opening his 23 and me results to find out not only does he not have the cheating gene but that it doesn’t exist#LoveisBlind #LoveisBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/n6JhmpUuFH — T (@trinawatters) February 28, 2024

Nobody:



Absolutely Nobody:



Literally No one:



Clay: “My dad cheated on my mom for years..” #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/nkWDt1aHWn — Luul 🍉 (@RealZamzampappi) February 28, 2024

Then, of course, we have Trevor and Chelsea’s first face-to-face meeting.

I don’t ever like to say I “called” something, but I do always acknowledge that, as a society, we can’t have nice things. As noted in our last roundup while discussing the internet’s love of big mountain teddy bear man, Trevor, I noted it’s never wise to get too attached to anyone in the Love is Blind universe, because almost all of them end up disappointing us—and, whew buddy, it turned out Trevor was no exception.

Since the show’s airing, Trevor has been facing rumors courtesy of his alleged former girlfriend, who claims Trevor was in a serious relationship when he applied for and went on the show, and the couple had planned on him going all the way to the end for the notoriety and attention the show garnered—only for Trevor to break up with this partner right before the show began airing in early February.

As of now, these claims remain just rumors and Trevor himself hasn’t engaged with them, but many fans still felt the allegations put Trevor in a different light, making his first dramatic meeting with his almost-fiancée, Chelsea, less intense:

these trevor scenes are falling flat knowing what we know about his duplicitous character #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/dguZ5NQsAv — meena 🤠 (@alwaysameena) February 28, 2024

Trevor getting emotional over Chelsea while he's hiding a girlfriend at home #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/vmGbkvb6Xm — dee.oh.tee (@d_dot_k) February 29, 2024

I knew Trevor was a FRAUD when this man said butterflies, the notebook and a walk to remember are things that make him smile. He also referred to himself as a good hearted person. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/D94MWUl59R — Luul 🍉 (@RealZamzampappi) February 23, 2024

Trevor is lying through his teeth saying the first thing he did when he got his phone was look her up. WE KNOW YOU TEXT YOUR GF BACK HOME TREVOR. #LoveIsBlind6 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/AB3qZSuAbo — Nanysteeth (@Realitytvtea2) February 28, 2024

And there’s no way we’re continuing this post without talking about Jeramey, Laura, Sarah Ann, and the jet skis.

Jeramey and Laura’s engagement was not on anyone’s radar for potentially being the messiest of this season until the closing moments of episode nine when it was revealed that Jeramey had been out all night, returning home to an angered Laura who immediately accused him of cheating on her with his almost-fiancée, Sarah Ann. And, most importantly, Laura came ready with all the receipts.

Jeramey—who had shared his location with Laura the night he was out, believing her to be asleep given the late hour—didn’t realize Laura would, ya know, actually track his location. Laura allowed Jeramey to dig his own grave via his explanation of where he was before revealing she knew where he’d been the entire time. Laura then appeared to end their engagement.

However, in the latest episodes, the drama was reignited when Netflix did what they do best, manufacturing some mess by putting all of those in the pods together at a pool party, where Laura confronted Jeramey again, who continued to vehemently deny everything. The two then officially broke off their engagement at the party…and then Jeramey went jetskiing moments later with Sarah Ann.

Naturally, fans were quick with the roast:

Ending your engagement minutes before, and then Jet skiing in front of your ex with your new girl is NASTY work. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/hhSORUHZVG — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) February 29, 2024

Laura’s been a bit all over the place for me this szn but GD she absolutely cleared Jeramey in this final scene this week. She came PREPARED & she did NOT back down & it was honestly beautiful to watch #loveisblind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/PLGJM0MA8h — Reality_Check (@Realitty_Check) February 23, 2024

Jeramey probably should’ve picked Sarah Ann, but I’m glad he chose Laura. He thought he was gonna come on this show & be able to dance around his bullshit…but not with Laura. He chose the best woman to keep her foot on that neck#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 pic.twitter.com/phDTTBkNCb — Certified LoverGrl💕 (@britthepony) February 29, 2024

Laura being the only girl to not let herself be treated like a fool and stood on her decision to leave…wow #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/nvmutL3hjS — Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) February 29, 2024

Sarah Ann crying one minute and then on a jet ski with a man she stole the next 😂😂 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/UmvA6Wb7dc — dee.oh.tee (@d_dot_k) February 29, 2024

This scene is truly unhinged. Laura crying with Jeramey and Sarah having the time of their lives jet skiing in the background 🫠🫠🫠 #loveisblind #LoveIsBlind6 #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/RmFTFxiaen — Aimz (@skykisser) February 29, 2024

And last, but certainly not least (and easily the most talked about moment) was AD’s confrontation with Sarah Ann.

As noted above, Sarah Ann and Jeramey dated in the pods and got close to getting engaged, but Jeramey ultimately broke up with her to instead propose to Laura. After this, Sarah Ann DMed Jeramey and allegedly said that, should he change his mind, she’d be interested in pursuing a relationship with him. This didn’t sit well with Laura when she found out, even though Jeramey insisted he hadn’t left the door open with her to believe there was reason to send such a message.

Then, the whole late-night-location-tracking drama happened.

This news quickly spread among the other contestants, which led to the stand-out and most talked-about moment in the new episodes, in which AD straight-up confronted Sarah Ann about her behavior on behalf of Laura, and she did NOT leave any room for shenanigans.

AD pointed out how—though the blame falls squarely on Jeramey’s shoulders—it’s still wildly inappropriate to send an engaged man a message like Sarah Ann had. And, most importantly, she continually pointed out that Jeramey didn’t choose Sarah Ann.

The back-and-forth got heated, with fans taking AD’s side:

AD is such a girl’s girl. She basically said not only is it embarrassing for you to be DMing an engaged man, you’re DMing an engaged man who turned YOU down like a week ago. Ms. Patriot, please! #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/c6MvqnoB34 — baby bottom pop 🍭🥺👉🏾👈🏾 (@ditavonbre) February 29, 2024

Sara Ann screaming about not being a “pick me” when in fact her message to an engaged man emphasised pick me behaviour.

AD ate her ass up and now she’s playing victim which is so funny to see, her and Jeramy deserve each other 🤣#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/9IJJHfbrFC — Indea (@Indea_Adam) February 28, 2024

Nick and Vanessa watching AD question Sarah Ann knowing she’s doing a better job than 5 season of reunions #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/I8pz99zwVI — T (@trinawatters) February 29, 2024

HE DIDN’T PICK YOU! And you are that person who goes after men that are engaged. You sent that message knowing he didn’t pick you, knowing he was engaged to someone else and knowing that he was away with Laura at the time the message was sent. Girl is delulu! #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/VkjEqUsXvL — s. (@Butthisbook) February 29, 2024

AD was asking that pro-life loser the right typa questions! Call her OUT! #LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/jizpqommjI — Camm ☁️ (@cammiemark) February 28, 2024

Ok AD might need to host the reunion with the way she gathered Sara Ann 👏🏾#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/9JUo251toX — Assata Maya Angela Audre X (@SinNombreBae) February 28, 2024

Sarah Ann was on Instagram acting like the new episodes were gonna redeem her. Girl you look worse. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/XWPlzCKZnJ — 🇯🇲 (@FiindingVirtue) February 28, 2024

And that’s everything you’ve missed on Love is Blind (so far)!

