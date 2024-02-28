‘I knew he was lying’: Bar customer fact-checks Jeramey’s lies from ‘Love Is Blind’

The Love is Blind drama continues, and this time a fan is here to check whether or not a contestant was out cheating on his potential future wife.

Netflix’s Love is Blind has become one of the most viral reality TV dating shows in recent history. Six seasons in, there is constantly new drama that keeps viewers tuning in and wanting more.

This time things have taken a turn for one of the seemingly more stable couples, Jeramey and Laura, with Jeramey being accused of cheating with one of his other connections from the show.

Quick recap, Jeramey was in a love triangle with Laura and Sarah Ann but ultimately cut things off with Sarah Ann to propose to Laura. Despite a fight early on—in which Laura “joked” about having Jeramey sexually assault the only Black woman on the show—they made up and seemed to be doing OK.

That’s until Sarah Ann came back in the picture. She sent Jeramey a direct message on Instagram, essentially saying that if things didn’t work out with Laura, she would be down to rekindle their relationship from the pods.

While Jeramey did immediately tell Laura about this, she was annoyed that Jeramey hearted the message instead of properly shutting it down.

Here’s the real kicker. In a tense conversation, Jeramey admits to Laura that he bumped into Sarah Ann while out at Lost and Found, a local bar, and they ended up talking in the bar parking lot until 5 a.m.

He doubles down that they were just in the parking lot and even presses that he wouldn’t go out and cheat on Laura when she’s able to track his location.

Jeramey claims that he wasn’t up to anything, but Laura says she was actually up checking his location and saw he wasn’t in the bar parking lot, but up in the area where Sarah Ann lives.

Now, the internet has an unproven theory that Jeramey left his phone in the car so his location would show up as being at the bar, but forgot that his Apple Watch would track where he actually was.

That’s where this TikToker comes in. As a person who also lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where this season’s contestants are from, Ava Smith (@flavatown99) pulled up to the parking lot where Jeramey claimed to be.

“You’re telling me Jeramey was in one of these two parking spots at Lost and Found?” she asked in the text overlay. “Liars gonna lie.”

In the caption, she added that it’s not really a parking lot but rather a single row with five parking spots.

“Is the parking LOT in the room with us??” she wrote, emphasizing that the area barely qualifies as a parking lot.

The viral video has more than 1.6 million views and more than 500 comments.

“I knew he was lying when he said lost and found parking lot,” a top comment read.

“And those spots are blocked off for employees and VIP so he’s major cap,” a person pointed out.

“the amount of ppl that went to the actual spot to prove he a liarrrr is taking me out,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Smith for comment via Instagram direct message, as well as to Love Is Blind cast members Jeramey, Laura, and Sarah Ann via Instagram DM.