From Megan Fox ‘lookalikes’ to awkward love triangles, here’s how people are reacting to the return of ‘Love Is Blind’

Everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure is back with a vengeance—I’m, of course, talking about Netflix’s chaotic reality dating show, Love Is Blind.

After a somewhat boring fifth season plagued with behind-the-scenes issues, Netflix came out of the gate strong for season six, releasing six brand new episodes of the series last week, appropriately(?) on Valentine’s Day.

For those not in the know, the reality series takes the idea of “blind dating” to the next level by having contestants date for weeks without ever seeing each other—in fact, the contestants never get to see each other during the dating process. The show doesn’t allow the contestants to see their prospective “soulmates” until after they’ve both already agreed to get engaged.

While there are only six episodes currently available (with new episodes dropping each Wednesday for the next couple of weeks), the show is already off to a truly wacky start, with hilarious tweets and memes already flying in reaction to a few stand out messy moments.

WARNING: spoilers ahead for the first six episodes of “Love is Blind” Season 6!

To start, one of the contestants, Clay, not only didn’t seem to understand the basic conceit of the experiment—continuously asking the women he’s speaking to for hints on what they look like—but he was angered when he found out he was in competition with another contestant named Matt for his chosen love, AD’s, heart (which, to clarify, talking to other contestants is part of the show and AD was doing nothing wrong):

LMAO Clay finding out he’s in competition with Matthew is Top 5 hilarious moments in Love Is Blind history. He said pic.twitter.com/tOxOrpoi7w — tash. ; ) (@tati_mama) February 14, 2024

I don’t watch Love is Blind but I’ve been made to understand there’s a guy on it this season who was unfamiliar with the concept of wedding rings and was also seen microwaving Gatorade pic.twitter.com/20RaSTqftT — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) February 19, 2024

LOOOOL bro said love is blind but cheeks must be visible https://t.co/8M27AHV1ZD — Toks (@_Toks96) February 15, 2024

Also, speaking of Matt, he was a moment unto himself, with many viewers immediately taking a, uh, whatever the opposite of “liking” is to him due to his decision to tell two of the women he was courting the exact same romantic things—as if they wouldn’t all speak to each other about it afterward:

ok but why is matt on the show?!???? like if the word "love" makes him uncomfy then why are u on love is blind. he won't even listen to any of the women's answers to his questions wtf #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/Da3VtwaIyY — 𝐓𝐀𝐘𝐋𝐎𝐑🪸 (@imtaylordavis) February 15, 2024

I’m actually getting mad watching love is blind. They had me rooting for this Matt guy with how sweet he was being to AD and then some other girl says he said the exact same things to her verbatim? I’m rooting against him now I won’t forget that #Loveisblind — Emiliana 🏳️‍🌈 (@EmiCardinale) February 14, 2024

On the positive side, viewers did immediately take a liking to three specific contestants, who they believe deserve better than what they’ve been given so far.

One was Jessica, a sweet and strong single mother, who was dumped by a contestant named Jimmy (for reasons we’ll get to later—hold on to your hat). After she was rejected by Jimmy, Jessica gave a monologue about how he’ll regret this decision, which will go down in history as one of the best moments on reality TV:

Wow Jessica delivered the best line out of all the Love Is Blind contestants: "When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on” pic.twitter.com/Zs5OMP9TYt — Voxtar (@voxtar) February 16, 2024

Babyyyyy Jessica from Love Is Blind ATE with that EpiPen line😂😂😂 bitch I love you I swear😂 pic.twitter.com/zrJiiNj61x — BoricuaPride (@IBanqThaRanqers) February 15, 2024

top tier moment of the entire show love is blind is jessica telling jimmy he is going to CHOKE when he sees her and he will need AN EPIPEN to open up his airways because he is going to be in disbelief 😭🤭 love her#LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/B8xFjQivBU — djamilla 🎀🏁 (@xthehopeofitall) February 17, 2024

Another beloved contestant was AD, who—despite being delightful—candidly admitted that she tends to be attracted to red flags, and proved her own theory by choosing to get engaged to Clay:

AD is showing therapy works but I still don’t think she was ready for Love Is Blind. Her discernment for red flags still needs work, it’s already been two times she’s found Clay being mean to her. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/Dox7b9yGJG — 🐝 (@imreallyalibra) February 15, 2024

my love is blind thoughts so far: amy&johnny cuties, AD run, clay fuckboy, ken&brittany forgot they're there, jimmy weird, chelsea stop crying, jeramey&laura toxic, jess&amber both so pretty dodged a bullet, trevor cutie deserved better, matt jail bc even therapy is not working pic.twitter.com/ojxWx3HVjt — may (@killingmay_) February 18, 2024

Me, watching the first episode of Love is Blind: I've never seen this, but OMG, I hated Matthew at the start but now I'm shipping him and AD :,)



Me at the end of the episode: pic.twitter.com/LGMBBw8qyR — ally aloe 🦋✨| READINGS OPEN (@danvernite) February 17, 2024

And the last loved contestant was a rather unlikely one—a mountain of a man named Trevor—who ended up shocking viewers by appearing to be the sweetest guy on the show (though, to be fair, there are still more episodes left for he, AD, and Jessica to disappoint us—after all, that’s a Love is Blind mainstay):

He said he tapped his lil bracelet like 100 times that day 🥹 and SHE WASNT EVEN WEARING HERS I’M PUNCHING THE AIR HE DESERVED SO MUCH MORE 👊👊👊 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/ezUXObLi8d — Lesley Vanessa (@Lesley_yelseL) February 18, 2024

Chelsea fumbling Trevor is the all time worst love is blind pick #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/CEODLcoFDX — Olivia Nope (@ranchocarnetor0) February 16, 2024

But far and away the biggest viral moment was when that same contestant Chelsea, completely unprompted, broke the “don’t share what you look like” rule and told the man she ended up getting engaged to that she looks like Megan Fox.

More specifically, she told him that she’s been told she looks like “MGK’s wife” by other people—though, she doesn’t personally see it.

Needless to say this statement was false, and her chosen fiancé—Jimmy, the one who dumped Jessica earlier, told you he’d come back—to have a pretty meme-able instant reaction when he saw her for the first time:

*record scratch* "you're probably wondering how I got here. well it all started when I heard the words 'Megan Fox' "#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/EspXaPqRkB — Jeremy Allen Black (@fSANDMAN) February 18, 2024

“SHE DEFINITELY LIED TO ME… ON HOW SHE LOOKS.” – Jimmy



Me realizing Jimmy let go of the one who actually looks like Megan Fox but deserved NEITHER: #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/gMrskNpgU3 — Gabby (@GabbyDabbyDoo) February 15, 2024

I think Chelsea and Jimmy deserve each other. Jimmy wouldn’t just come clean he didn’t want to be a step dad and wanted to be married to Megan Fox. Chelsea passed up on a sweet dude who is now americas most eligible bachelor because she wanted to be “love is blind bachelorette” pic.twitter.com/Y1tiANDXJ7 — Jessica Brooks (@ImJessW) February 16, 2024

Jimmy picked Chelsea cos she said people tell her she looks like Megan Fox not knowing that it’s actually Jessica that actually looks like Megan Fox. Someone get him that Epipen. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/9sRxcxovce — S. 🇵🇸 (@SK__ox) February 15, 2024

no bc who lied and told chelsea from love is blind that she looks like megan fox i can't breathe😭 pic.twitter.com/e3NAmrOAuO — may (@killingmay_) February 18, 2024

So, yeah! There you have it! I’m pumped to see the train wreck to follow when the rest of the season is released.

In short:

This season of Love is Blind is some of the best reality TV ever — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) February 18, 2024