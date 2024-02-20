From Megan Fox ‘lookalikes’ to awkward love triangles, here’s how people are reacting to the return of ‘Love Is Blind’

Everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure is back with a vengeance—I’m, of course, talking about Netflix’s chaotic reality dating show, Love Is Blind.
After a somewhat boring fifth season plagued with behind-the-scenes issues, Netflix came out of the gate strong for season six, releasing six brand new episodes of the series last week, appropriately(?) on Valentine’s Day.
For those not in the know, the reality series takes the idea of “blind dating” to the next level by having contestants date for weeks without ever seeing each other—in fact, the contestants never get to see each other during the dating process. The show doesn’t allow the contestants to see their prospective “soulmates” until after they’ve both already agreed to get engaged.
While there are only six episodes currently available (with new episodes dropping each Wednesday for the next couple of weeks), the show is already off to a truly wacky start, with hilarious tweets and memes already flying in reaction to a few stand out messy moments.
WARNING: spoilers ahead for the first six episodes of “Love is Blind” Season 6!
To start, one of the contestants, Clay, not only didn’t seem to understand the basic conceit of the experiment—continuously asking the women he’s speaking to for hints on what they look like—but he was angered when he found out he was in competition with another contestant named Matt for his chosen love, AD’s, heart (which, to clarify, talking to other contestants is part of the show and AD was doing nothing wrong):
Also, speaking of Matt, he was a moment unto himself, with many viewers immediately taking a, uh, whatever the opposite of “liking” is to him due to his decision to tell two of the women he was courting the exact same romantic things—as if they wouldn’t all speak to each other about it afterward:
On the positive side, viewers did immediately take a liking to three specific contestants, who they believe deserve better than what they’ve been given so far.
One was Jessica, a sweet and strong single mother, who was dumped by a contestant named Jimmy (for reasons we’ll get to later—hold on to your hat). After she was rejected by Jimmy, Jessica gave a monologue about how he’ll regret this decision, which will go down in history as one of the best moments on reality TV:
Another beloved contestant was AD, who—despite being delightful—candidly admitted that she tends to be attracted to red flags, and proved her own theory by choosing to get engaged to Clay:
And the last loved contestant was a rather unlikely one—a mountain of a man named Trevor—who ended up shocking viewers by appearing to be the sweetest guy on the show (though, to be fair, there are still more episodes left for he, AD, and Jessica to disappoint us—after all, that’s a Love is Blind mainstay):
But far and away the biggest viral moment was when that same contestant Chelsea, completely unprompted, broke the “don’t share what you look like” rule and told the man she ended up getting engaged to that she looks like Megan Fox.
More specifically, she told him that she’s been told she looks like “MGK’s wife” by other people—though, she doesn’t personally see it.
Needless to say this statement was false, and her chosen fiancé—Jimmy, the one who dumped Jessica earlier, told you he’d come back—to have a pretty meme-able instant reaction when he saw her for the first time:
So, yeah! There you have it! I’m pumped to see the train wreck to follow when the rest of the season is released.
