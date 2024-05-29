‘The load-bearing posts of our time’: People are sharing Internet moments that are seared into their brains forever

The Internet has a history. A rich history. And that history should be remembered, not “cleared.” Sadly, due to the ephemeral and volumic nature of the internet, it’s up to the memories of casual cyber historians to preserve that which should be preserved.
On May 23, X user @Wangleberry asked the platform an extremely important question:
What constitutes a “load-bearing post,” you may ask? Well, here’s what X users considered worthy of that title, items that are seared into our brains, making us appreciate the fact that the internet was created, even amidst ample daily evidence it was very, very much a mistake.
As a bonus, we all got a refresher on some true all-time posts.
Like this one, for example.
Remember this old chestnut?
Very load-bearing, IMHO.
This one takes us back to the halcyon days of June, 2016! (Oh, to go back.)
Then there’s this one:
And this one:
This take on the Twitterati:
And this take on Tumblr users:
Others took the ‘load bearing post’ idea more literally:
The list goes on. Seriously, a peruse through the quotes for this post is like a living Internet Smithsonian. Thanks for all you’ve done, Internet. (Well, not all you’ve done, but ya know…)
