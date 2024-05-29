‘The load-bearing posts of our time’: People are sharing Internet moments that are seared into their brains forever

The Internet has a history. A rich history. And that history should be remembered, not “cleared.” Sadly, due to the ephemeral and volumic nature of the internet, it’s up to the memories of casual cyber historians to preserve that which should be preserved.

On May 23, X user @Wangleberry asked the platform an extremely important question:

What are the load-bearing posts of our time? Obviously 'facing god and walking backwards into hell' and 'miette' are up there. Does Ed Balls still count? PS if you can parse this you should probably log off — wangleberry (@Wangleberry) May 23, 2024

What constitutes a “load-bearing post,” you may ask? Well, here’s what X users considered worthy of that title, items that are seared into our brains, making us appreciate the fact that the internet was created, even amidst ample daily evidence it was very, very much a mistake.

As a bonus, we all got a refresher on some true all-time posts.

Like this one, for example.

For me and my partner, this one gets quoted on a weekly basis. It should get bonus points for improving my marriage. https://t.co/KQPi4WC2hX pic.twitter.com/LBECU8WNvj — Anaïs is reading (@anaisisreading) May 27, 2024

Remember this old chestnut?

Very load-bearing, IMHO.

this actually changed my life and vocabulary FOREVER https://t.co/2omfOQWSUE pic.twitter.com/3bh9wJH9vz — ✨ihop defender✨ (@sarahtonin_bby) May 27, 2024

This one takes us back to the halcyon days of June, 2016! (Oh, to go back.)

Then there’s this one:

And this one:

You want a load-bearing tweet? This one carries my entire childhood lmao A++++ https://t.co/wxwQi95DvZ pic.twitter.com/D0x1YNou0Q — Joseph Rezek (@RezekJoe) May 27, 2024

This take on the Twitterati:

And this take on Tumblr users:

Others took the ‘load bearing post’ idea more literally:

You want a load-bearing post? The thing that blocked Jenny Nicholson’s view of the Star Wars hotel dinner show??? https://t.co/rNghExO2rH pic.twitter.com/3HHg9bQyZ9 — Jared Gray (@MisterJaredGray) May 27, 2024



The list goes on. Seriously, a peruse through the quotes for this post is like a living Internet Smithsonian. Thanks for all you’ve done, Internet. (Well, not all you’ve done, but ya know…)

