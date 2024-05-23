‘Part of my heart is missing’: The internet reacts to Eugene Lee Yang departing the ‘Try Guys’

Those Try Guys, they’ll just try anything. Like, that’s their whole deal, right? Foods, wild experiences, infidelity—there’s nothing they won’t dip their toes (among other things) into! Well, the Try Guys’ next try will be their riskiest yet: operating as a duo. Kind of.

In a move that has shocked and rocked their fanbase, longtime Try Guy Eugene Lee Yang has announced he is trying something totally new: leaving the Try Guys.

Thank you for an unforgettable decade on YouTube. Full of gratitude for the 2nd Try team and you, the fans – I'm so relieved that I can finally share all of this. If I was ever a part of your lives, know that you impacted mine more than I can ever express.https://t.co/9Wl4EAxz00 — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) May 23, 2024

The departure comes two years after original Try Guy Ned Fulmer was booted from the group for the aforementioned infidelity (to his wife, not the fellas).

As it stands now, original members Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld are the only two Guys left doing the Trying.

“Part of this is bittersweet. We’re gonna miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we’ve had a long time to process this,” Kornfeld told Rolling Stone. “So we’re very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment.”

But how’s the internet taking it? As you might imagine, not so well:

Eugene’s officially leaving the Try Guys, it feels like a part of my heart is missing 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/awE1mHsjTG — karliah⸆⸉ 🥀 (@torturedmaroon) May 22, 2024

Me explaining the entire Try Guys history to my mom to tell her Eugene is leaving/has left: pic.twitter.com/1gllpDJt46 — Your Girl, Teri ✨ (@TeriAmour) May 22, 2024

What do you MEAN Eugene is leaving the try guys



I’m so glad he’s doing amazing things but FIRST JENNA MARBLES NOW THIS?! pic.twitter.com/gPzajPyT9f — ♡ Ella ᕱ⑅ᕱ 🐽♡| HOT 창빈 SUMMER (@detective_bin) May 22, 2024

Not now mommy’s mourning the loss of Eugene on the Try Guys pic.twitter.com/O8q0VKwxzD — inez 🌙 (@booksgaystay) May 22, 2024

I don't know how many of you grew up watching Try Guys but I cri… saw this coming but naur Eugene pic.twitter.com/nptHBYIzte — SahMomo 💜🥛Villainess Vtuber (@Sahccubus) May 23, 2024

eugene left try guys day ruined pic.twitter.com/lI0w2gBg5N — soph! fire in the belly #1 fan (@sakuoir) May 23, 2024

try guys have gone down by 50% during the biden administration https://t.co/5n9834YbSS — bethany (@kimwexlcrs) May 22, 2024

Along with the news of Yang’s exit, The Try Guys have also announced the launch of a new ad-free subscription streaming service/app, 2nd Try, which starts at $4.99 a month. However, they still plan on using YouTube as a platform, noting that they’ve been creating videos as the Try Guys for over a decade now.

With the new streaming service comes a cast of nine new Try-hards, filled with former BuzzFeed Video alumni:

Introducing the official 2nd try cast! We are so excited and happy to be officially expanding our team and can’t wait for you to get to know them even more. Through expanding our cast, and the launch of 2nd try, we hope to bring new voices and perspectives to our videos. pic.twitter.com/XpQ8JEFj80 — The Try Guys / 2nd try (@tryguys) May 22, 2024

Whether it’s worth paying for 50% of the original product is up to the consumers, but hey, The Eagles make bank touring with only one original member, so maybe there’s hope!

