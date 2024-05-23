‘Part of my heart is missing’: The internet reacts to Eugene Lee Yang departing the ‘Try Guys’

Those Try Guys, they’ll just try anything. Like, that’s their whole deal, right? Foods, wild experiences, infidelity—there’s nothing they won’t dip their toes (among other things) into! Well, the Try Guys’ next try will be their riskiest yet: operating as a duo. Kind of.
In a move that has shocked and rocked their fanbase, longtime Try Guy Eugene Lee Yang has announced he is trying something totally new: leaving the Try Guys.
The departure comes two years after original Try Guy Ned Fulmer was booted from the group for the aforementioned infidelity (to his wife, not the fellas).
As it stands now, original members Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld are the only two Guys left doing the Trying.
“Part of this is bittersweet. We’re gonna miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we’ve had a long time to process this,” Kornfeld told Rolling Stone. “So we’re very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment.”
But how’s the internet taking it? As you might imagine, not so well:
Along with the news of Yang’s exit, The Try Guys have also announced the launch of a new ad-free subscription streaming service/app, 2nd Try, which starts at $4.99 a month. However, they still plan on using YouTube as a platform, noting that they’ve been creating videos as the Try Guys for over a decade now.
With the new streaming service comes a cast of nine new Try-hards, filled with former BuzzFeed Video alumni:
Whether it’s worth paying for 50% of the original product is up to the consumers, but hey, The Eagles make bank touring with only one original member, so maybe there’s hope!
