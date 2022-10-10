‘They were literally making out in front of a seafood tower’: Woman says she caught Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys cheating in May and tried to warn his wife

A woman on TikTok claims she saw Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys cheating in May and even tried to warn his wife.

Fulmer, a former member of The Try Guys, admitted to having a “consensual workplace relationship” in September. Fulmer and his wife, Ariel, have been married since 2012, and she has appeared in several Try Guys videos. The Try Guys is a group composed of four guys (now three) who try things and film them for their very successful YouTube channel.

But TikToker Brie Scott (@brieeezybaby) says Fulmer’s affair could have been exposed sooner. On Oct. 5, she posted a video recording of a man, who appears to be Fulmer, talking with a woman at Castaway, a steakhouse in Burbank, California. The TikTok video also includes a screenshot of the creator’s Instagram messages to Ariel.

The screenshot appears to show that the TikToker sent the video she recorded to Ariel, along with the message, “Hi, I’m not sure the ins and outs of your marriage and I am not trying to start anything. However, I would want to know if this was my husband or not. Either your husband has a doppelganger in LA and was at Castaway Restaurant in Burbank on Friday at 5:00 pm or it was your husband. I saw him there with a younger girl with dark long hair, they were kissing and I have some videos and photos of them. Again, I’m not trying to cause anything I just wanted to bring clarity to you.”

In a comment on the video, the TikToker adds of Fulmer and the woman he was with, “Y’all they were literally making out in front of a seafood tower.”

Allegations of Fulmer’s rumored affair first surfaced on Reddit, and he eventually confirmed the affair himself. In a social media post on Sept. 27, he wrote, “Family should have been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”

Fulmer and Ariel appear to still be together. Ariel shared her own social media post addressing the affair on Sept. 27, saying, “Nothing is more important to me than Ned and our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

In a second TikTok video, Scott says that she was at Castaway with her family and some friends. When she first noticed Fulmer, she wasn’t sure whether it was truly him or not, adding that “some of y’all white men look alike.”

At first, the TikToker gave Fulmer the benefit of the doubt, thinking that maybe his wife looked different because she dyed her hair. But she quickly realized the woman was not white, and Ariel is.

Still, she thought maybe the two were just friends — until she saw them “macking in front of the seafood tower.” She says she didn’t want to record the two making out because she thought that was “weird.”

During the incident, the TikToker says her family was “gaslighting” her and denying that the man she saw was actually Fulmer. But she was sure it was. Addressing concerns from viewers, Scott adds that she didn’t approach the man because she was there to celebrate with her family and didn’t want to cause a disturbance at the restaurant.

To her knowledge, Ariel never saw her Instagram messages, Scott says. She decided to share the recordings publicly on social media so that it would become public knowledge that Fulmer was allegedly cheating on his wife since May and so that his wife could gain clarity from that timeline.

“One thing that men are always gonna have is the audacity and the nerve. Every time,” the TikToker says at the end of her video.

Unlike Scott’s family, viewers seemed convinced that the man seen in the TikTok video was indeed Fulmer. Several viewers were upset not just at his cheating but at his lack of discreetness.

“It’s the fact that they didn’t even try to be discreet,” one viewer commented.

“It’s him doing it in public for me. He didn’t care at all lol,” another viewer commented.

Someone else speculated, “It’s almost like they wanted to be caught. Crazy how cheaters aren’t even discreet about it anymore, they’ll do it in plain sight and then be shock.”

Others commended Scott for trying to reach out to Ariel.

“You a real one,” one user said.

A second wrote, “I love that you didn’t post this before and just messaged her not many people like that nowadays.”

A third commented, “good on you for telling his wife! I’d want to know.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.