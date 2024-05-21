Inspired by Tinashe’s ‘Nasty,’ people are sharing perfect couples who ‘match each other’s freak’

The Beatles said “all you need is love,” but they are notorious liars. What you really need is someone who truly matches your freak. That is, someone whose indescribable weirdness is compatible with your own. It’s the sort of thing you can’t fake. Freak just is.

As for origins of the “match your freak” concept, the phrase comes from Tinashe’s tune, “Nasty.”

Recently, X user @hugetulip posed the question, “Who are 2 people that actually did match each others freak?”

And friends, the good Xitizens of Xwitter stepped up to the dang plate for this one. Let’s take a look at some of the better examples, shan’t we?

First, we have the ladies from Hulu’s dearly departed Pen 15.

The dudes from the old Sonic commercials (T.J. Jagodowski and Peter Grosz)? Yes, absolutely.

Paul L’astname and Jenna Maroney from 30 Rock fit the description almost too well.

Nathan Fielder found many appropriate freak matches over the years, but let’s be honest:

Then, oh my stars, folks, that’s the sound of the nail being hit on its dang head. Sort of spoilers for Gone Girl, I guess:

And hey, uh, anyone else remember that Folgers commercial? (Wish I didn’t!)

Take a look at the original thread for a treasure trove of freaky goodness. Godspeed and may we all find our freak match.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.