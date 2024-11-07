Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are a little different. All of them will be political, for obvious reasons. I promise that in the future we will try and find joy in the upcoming struggle, but things are too serious to include that kind of content today.

We are all in our feelings today. I got married five days ago, but now the future feels murky and uncertain. I’m sure many of you feel the same way, and we will be there to guide you through it. But today we need to focus on what’s next. The Daily Dot will continue to do that for you every day.

So today we’ve got top stories about: How an old Biden tweet perfectly summed up the internet’s reaction to the election , why liberals are trying to cancel viral sensation Moo Deng , MAGA’s delusional claims that bomb threats to U.S. polling sites were a hoax, and why some people think Kamala Harris not appearing on a podcast cost her the election.

After that, our Senior Politics Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow.

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

An old tweet from Biden has summed up the internet’s mood after the election.

🦛 ALL YOUR FAVES ARE PROBLEMATIC

Moo Deng correctly predicted a Trump victory—now liberals want to cancel her

Moo Deng is canceled .

Right-wingers are dismissing reports of bomb threats originating from Russia and targeting polling sites in the U.S. as a Democrat “hoax.”

Complaints are rolling in that the decision by Vice President Kamala Harris to not appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast may have cost her the presidential election .

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Trump Doomers cope with hope

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎭 The Lookalike Contest At My House meme is a trending satirical meme inspired by the hugely successful Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest.

🧾 Viewers of this viral video are torn after an expert warned against touching paper receipts .

🩺 You may be used to using your digital wallet at convenience stores and restaurants. But now you can use tap to pay to settle your co-pay while in the ER .

📦 Amazon night workers walked out after they were expected to work an extra hour for free due to daylight saving.

🚗 This expert says to always buy a car on the ‘last 3 days of the month.’ Is it true ?

🔎 From the Daily Dot archive: How Trump mainstreamed QAnon before anyone ever noticed.

