‘You have to play the game’: Harris’ Rogan snub blamed as Trump team touts podcasts in victory speech

Complaints are rolling in that the decision by Vice President Kamala Harris to not appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast may have cost her the presidential election.

After former President Donald Trump declared victory on Tuesday evening, users on social media assessed why Harris lost the race for the White House.

“This was the podcast election. Every time media shifts, politics changes,” X user Bobby Goodlatte argued. “Nixon v Kennedy: Television defined the election. Trump v Kamala: Podcasts She should have gone on Rogan. It might not have tipped it, but you have to play the game on the field.”

Others appeared more aggrieved in their analysis, with many blaming Harris for declining to travel to Austin, Texas, to appear on Rogan’s podcast in person, after Rogan refused to meet with her for a curtailed interview.

“Joe Rogan 100% swung that election for Trump, why on earth Kamala refused to go to Austin and do it is just as baffling now,” @CaliJ98 said.

While it’s unclear how much of Rogan’s audience would have voted for Harris had she shown up, at least some voters claim that the refusal swayed their opinion.

“MSNBC said they interviewed a male college student who said he voted for Trump because Kamala didn’t do the Joe Rogan podcast,” @smithelicia added. “This is actually where we are.”

Trump, in the last months of the election, shifted to a long-form podcast strategy, in an attempt to reach young men. It’s an effort his team believed paid off.

Taking the stage at his acceptance speech, UFC CEO Dana White praised the influence of podcasts. White specially cited Adin Ross, Theo Vonn, and the NELK Boys, all of whom interviewed Trump.

He saved a Rogan plug for last.

“And last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan,” White said.

Harris did her own podcast tour in the election’s waning day, including Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay.

Predictions were already flying in that podcasts would be the deciding factor for the 2028 presidential election.

“2028 will be decided on long form podcasts. MSM is not only mourning Kamala’s loss, but their own. Kamala & DJT both ignored MSM,” @silverback_will said. “And this may be why @JohnFetterman booked on Rogan early. Although I think he may want a seat at the majority table.”

But not everyone was buying the argument.

“For the people that say that it was a mistake for Kamala Harris to not go on Joe Rogan, if you really believe that would have made a difference with these males, then you must be one of those males,” @activestiff argued. “This election was about controlling women start to finish.”

Rogan, who endorsed Trump just prior to the election, attracts an average of 11 million listeners per episode.

His recent interview with Trump, despite claims of censorship by conservatives, has racked up an astonishing 45 million views on YouTube.

