The tiny pygmy hippo and internet icon Moo Deng is being lavished with praise for correctly predicting the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

But simultaneously, left-leaning internet users, who adored the memetic animal, are now actively plotting her demise.

On Monday, Moo Deng, which translates to “bouncy pork” in Thai, was asked to choose between two cakes to determine who would be victorious in the pivotal race.

Between the two, Moo Deng ran towards the watermelon-based treat with President-elect Donald Trump’s name carved on its side. Needless to say, the prediction was met with mixed reviews online.

But come Tuesday evening, after Trump declared victory over Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, many quickly recognized, albeit jokingly, Moo Deng’s apparent power.

“Moo Deng really had the tea omg,” Versace Hottie wrote.

Moo Deng really had the tea omg — Versace Hottie (@evilrashida) November 6, 2024

Others marveled at Moo Deng’s accomplishments given her short life.

“Moo Deng was not even born 4 months ago, became an international pop culture sensation and successfully predicted the US presidential election,” @PopulismUpdates said.

Moo Deng was not even born 4 months ago, became an international pop culture sensation and successfully predicted the US presidential election — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) November 6, 2024

But others worried that Moo Deng might take the blame for the election’s outcome.

“I just hope people don’t get the idea that it was Moo Deng’s fault,” @SaksithCNA said.

I just hope people don’t get the idea that it was Moo Deng’s fault. — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) November 6, 2024

Others said the opposite.

“this is all moo deng’s fault,” wrote a user.

this is all moo deng’s fault — alexandra (she/her) (@m1lkqtea) November 6, 2024

And although it’s all in jest, many nevertheless did decide to vent their frustrations at the tiny hippo.

Some suggested that Harris herself would soon be eating Moo Deng for dinner.

kamala preparing moo deng after reading this https://t.co/Fm7MIInirR pic.twitter.com/vPYQjdnFy4 — Colyn (@colynelliott) November 4, 2024

Others said its over for the internet celeb.

“I’m officially cancelling Moo Deng, that was so shady.” one wrote.

“Cancel Moo Deng fr,” added another.

